“Sounds kind of corny and somewhat cliche” - Bryson DeChambeau reflects on the importance of humility and open mindedness in his LIV Golf journey

Bryson DeChambeau has been a part of the LIV Golf circuit since June 2022. The journey has been a long and fun one since the series introduced a new format of golf.

In a recent interview with Jerry Foltz and Su-Ann Heng on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Bryson Dechambeau spoke about the need to be open-minded throughout his entire journey so far. He spoke about the need to break away from self-centeredness and toxic attitude.

"I know it sounds kind of corny and somewhat cliche. But what I started off with the death to egos is probably one of the most important things in life in general. Especially nowadays, there's so many people that have a belief or position or 'this is what it has to be' or 'I don't want to talk to you' or 'this is ridiculous' and their attitude goes out through the roof real quick," he said.

DeChambeau said that it was important for golfers and people in general, to always remember their roots. For him, the death of egos is ultimately the thing that unites everyone.

"Everybody gets mad, everybody gets frustrated. I still get mad; I get mad at people around me. I get mad at someone else or it doesn't matter. But always coming back to the world that was created with people that were the same level as you beforehand."

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his journey at LIV Golf and maturing over the years

Bryson DeChambeau talked about the difficulty that comes with adjusting to playing golf in a team. He spoke about putting aside his ego when it came to taking advice from older golfers despite him being a team captain at LIV Golf.

"For example why have people on my team that are older than me is because they're a lot wiser than me and I wanted that input. And so what I mean by death to egos is that yeah I'm a captain, but these guys that I have around me are a lot smarter than me and I'm willing to lean on them."

DeChambeau said that other golfers can provide a different lens into the world, and this is exactly why death to egos is an important trait in golfers. The various ways in which DeChambeau has adjusted to his play style at LIV Golf have changed over the last two years.