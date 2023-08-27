South African golfer Jacques Kruyswijk wins his maiden European Challenge Tour win at Dormy Open

South African golfer Jacques Kruyswijk secured his maiden European Challenge Tour victory at the Dormy Open. Amidst adverse weather conditions that put the players to the test, Kruyswijk emerged as a standout performer.

The tournament's final round was canceled due to weather constraints, leading to the determination of the winner after 54 holes. After play was suspended on Saturday, many competitors, including Kruyswijk, returned to Askersunds Golfklubb on Sunday to complete their third rounds.

Kruyswijk faced a two-stroke deficit behind overnight leader Aron Zemmer with only three holes left to play.

With the finish line in sight, Kruyswijk delivered a par-birdie-birdie finish to secure his triumph. His final round score of four under par 63 and a nine-under total saw him clinch the Dormy Open.

The joy was palpable in Kruyswijk's words as he exclaimed:

"Ecstatic. That’s the only word I can think of."

Reflecting on the journey that led to this victory, Kruyswijk recounted the challenges posed by the weather and the fierce competition throughout the week. The closing holes proved to be a defining stretch for Kruyswijk, and his performance on the 18th hole stood out as a testament to his determination.

"We’ve had so much rain, the course was flooded, and last night, I knew I had some work to do. I was thinking to just get into the clubhouse with a score, but I played 17 fantastically and played 18 unbelievably. I’m very happy with my finish. The 18th was solid, 4-iron down the middle of the fairway.

"I had 182 (yards) to the flag, and my caddie said let’s just hit a full shot into the flag. So, I hit a 7-iron, which finished around a meter from the hole. I was a little nervous around that last one. It’s not a gimme, but managed to go in the middle of the cup, so I’m very happy,” said Jacques Kruyswijk.

Winning in Europe is a big thing for Jacques Kruyswijk

Jacques Kruyswijk kisses the trophy after winning the Dormy Open (Image via Getty)

For Jacques Kruyswijk, this victory held special significance, particularly given his aspiration to succeed on the European stage. The South African golfer's journey to this triumph was marked by challenges, including double knee surgery that tested his confidence.

Acknowledging the collective effort that propelled him to this victory, he humbly shared:

"Any win is always big, but for me to get over the line in Europe has always been a big thing for me. I’ve had a few wins in South Africa and haven’t been able to get over the line in Europe. This means a lot. I’ve had double knee surgery last year, which has put me back. Obviously, my confidence was at an all-time low the last couple of months, and to be able to see the hard work of my team payoff is unbelievable.

“I always go on my knees and thank my Lord and Saviour for everything he is doing for me. Without him, nothing is possible. It means the world. To win in Europe and on the Challenge Tour means I can take it to the next step and win on the DP World Tour. I’ve been playing there the last six years and haven’t been able to get the win, so hopefully this is some added confidence going forward.”

With this triumph, Kruyswijk's ambitions are set higher as he looks forward to future endeavors. Kruyswijk's victory at the Dormy Open catapulted him up the Road to Mallorca Rankings by an impressive 256 places, now at 47th.