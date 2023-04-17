“Spieth was robbed” – Fans react to Matt Fitzpatrick wearing the RBC Heritage jacket

Matt Fitzpatrick won the 2023 RBC Heritage on Sunday, overcoming former champion Jordan Spieth in a thrilling playoff. He completed the game with a score of under 17 to tie with Spieth, and the two then battled in a playoff, which Fitzpatrick won with a par-3 on the 18th hole.

Matt Fitzpatrick got the tournament started right away with a birdie on the second hole of the first round. He then birdied the fifth and sunk a birdie on the sixth. He finished with a score of 66 after making six birdies in the first round.

Fitzpatrick shot a second round of 70 and a third-round of 63. He led after the third round, going bogey-free with six birdies and an eagle. He extended his lead in the final round, winning the trophy after the playoffs.

"This one means more than anything" - Matt Fitzpatrick talks about his victory

Matt Fitzpatrick earned $3.6 million in prize money for his first victory since winning the US Open in 2022. He discussed the golf course and how he dreamed of playing on it as a child in an interview with the media after winning the trophy.

Fitzpatrick said:

“It’s hard to describe. I said to (caddie) Billy (Foster), it doesn’t get better than this, walking down here, just looking around. It’s a course I dreamed of playing when I was young. I managed to play a couple of times with my dad and yes, this one means more than anything."

Jordan Spieth, who won the tournament in 2022, settled in the second position and took home $2.18 million in prize money.

“It was a really good round. I got off to a dream start and then just kind of hung in there for a little while and then made a nice putt to get into the playoff, and then played the playoff really well," said Jordan Spieth after the tournament.

“Someone was going to make a birdie. It wasn’t going to be a bogey to lose that playoff the way that we were both playing today. He just did what he needed to do on 15 in, when it had been kind of me and Patrick for a little while there. He just snuck in and played some tremendous golf," he added.

Jordan Spieth began the final round with two consecutive birdies on the first two holes, followed by two more on the fifth and sixth holes. He finished with a 66, making six birdies and one bogey.

The 2023 Masters champion, Jon Rahm, finished 15th in a four-way tie with Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, and Tommy Fleetwood.

