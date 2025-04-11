"Spoiled brat" - Fans slam 'lame' Rory McIlroy for escaping media at The Masters 2025

Fans have slammed Rory McIlroy for turning down media after his first round at The Masters 2025. The 35-year-old had an underwhelming finish in the first round at Augusta National despite a strong start.

The North Irishman carded an even par 72 on the first day and tied for 27th with the likes of Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia. He was 4-under after 14 holes but stumbled with two late double bogeys.

Popular Golf account NUCLRGOLF shared on their X page about McIlroy escaping the media after his first round. They captioned the post:

"#UPDATE — Rory McIlroy declined media interviews following his round of E par, 72"

Fans took to the comments section to criticize McIlroy being "spoiled" and selective with the media, and only speaking when things go well.

"Spoiled brat," one fan commented.

"So lame," another fan wrote.

"So wait. He wants to do plenty of interviews during the good but none during the bad? I like Rory, but can’t have it both ways," one fan wrote.

Other fans mocked his decision, saying he overreacts despite Tiger Woods-like success. While some fans pointed out the bad chip on the 15th hole may have shaken him, another anticipated sharp media criticism.

"He acts as though he has tiger woods win record. Not ever a good look and sad for some to look up to," another fan commented.

"I knew that bad chip rattled him," another fan wrote.

"Brandel & Mcginley about to go off!!!" one fan warned.

Brandel Chamblee had recently criticized Collin Morikawa for skipping media after his runner-up finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, calling it "disrespectful." Paul McGinley had also called for a rule change to make post-round interviews "an obligation or a rule."

Rory McIlroy said that PGA Tour players are not "obligated" to speak to the media

This is the second time that Rory McIlroy has skipped the post-round interview. He earlier skipped the media after a close finish at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2.

In the pre-tournament press conference at the Masters 2025, reflecting on Collin Morikawa skipping the media, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"Well, he's right. Not that I think he could have worded it a little bit better, but look, every other athlete, whether it be in the NBA, NFL, they're obligated to speak to you guys after a game."

"We're not. Whether that's something that the PGA TOUR looks to in terms of putting that into their rules and regulations, but as long as that's not the case and we have that option to opt out whenever we want, expect guys to do that from time to time," he added.

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Ludvig Aberg and Akshay Bhatia in the second round of the Masters 2025. The group will tee off at 9:58 AM ET / 02:58 BST.

