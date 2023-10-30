Sports analyst explores the pros and cons of investing in a LIV Golf Team

A bet on the LIV Golf team is certainly a profitable deal for the businessman. The Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund has invested billions of dollars in LIV Golf. The tournaments on the Saudi Arabian circuit have an amazing purse.

Recently, Eric Coonrod, who runs a California-based advisory firm, spoke about the pros and cons of investing in the LIV Golf Team.

In an interview with Golf Digest, Coonrod said:

"I'd certainly categorize LIV as an early-stage investment. You're placing a bet on exceptional leadership, market disruption and growth potential. LIV is certainly showing early signs of all those things. You can compare it to, say, cryptocurrency. It seems cool now."

He added:

"People want to be a part of it, and it could provide a huge return, but there are significant risks. I suspect the people who end up taking that gamble aren't going to be ones who'll have trouble paying their bills if it doesn't work out."

LIV Golf concluded its second season earlier this month. Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC won the Team Championship in 2023 and earned $14 million in prize money.

However, players have only received a check for $1.5 million, as the remaining money was transferred to the team account.

2023 LIV Golf Team Championship leaderboard

Here are the results of the final 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship and the prize money they received:

Winner: Crushers GC

Team Members: Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Prize money: $14,000,000

2. RangeGoats GC

Team Members: Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

Prize money: $8,000,000

3. Torque GC

Team Members: Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, Davig Puig

Prize money: $6,000,000

4. 4Aces GC

Team Members: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

Prize money: $4,000,000

5. Stinger GC

Team Members: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

Prize money: $3,250,000

6. Fireballs GC

Team Members: Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Prize money: $3,000,000

7. Cleeks GC

Team Members: Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland

Prize money: $2,750,000

8. HyFlyers GC

Team Members: Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, James Piot, Brendan Steele

Prize money: $2,500,000

9. Ripper GC

Team Members: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Prize money: $2,000,000

10. Smash GC

Team Members: Brooks Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka

Prize money: $1,750,000

11. Majesticks GC

Team Members: Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

Prize money: $1,500,000

12. Iron Heads GC

Team Members: Kevin Na, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim, Danny Lee

Prize money: $1,250,000