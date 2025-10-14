Sports injury expert gets honest about Tiger Woods’s latest surgery and what it means for his golf career

Tiger Woods’ latest back surgery has reignited discussions about what lies ahead for him in professional golf. The 15-time major champion underwent a lumbar disc replacement on October 10 at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The operation, performed by Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi was done to fix a collapsed disc in his lower back that had been causing persistent pain and restricting his movement.Woods did not reveal how long the recovery process would take. The 49-year-old has not competed since his appearance at the 2024 PNC Championship with his son, Charlie Woods.Sports injury expert Marty Jaramillo discussed the procedure in a video shared by Golf.com on X. He explained that the procedure replaced the damaged disc between Woods’ L4 and L5 vertebrae with an artificial one which helps keep his back stable while still allowing the rotation needed for a golf swing.“Tiger Woods underwent his seventh back surgery of his career this past Friday this time to implant an artificial disc in his low back,” Jaramillo said.He also noted that this new technology “provides tremendous support and stability” without restricting motion.“You need that rotation to swing a golf club at a very high level and compete at a high level,” he added.Jaramillo explained that opting for another spinal fusion like Woods’ 2017 procedure would have effectively ended his ability to play professional golf. While fusion surgeries relieve pain they also reduce rotation.With the disc replacement Woods now faces a careful recovery schedule.“Tiger will be under strict orders to do a lot of resting and strict limitations on movements like twisting and bending,” Jaramillo said.Jaramillo also explained what Woods’ recovery will look like in the coming weeks. For the first two weeks, the focus will be entirely on rest, avoiding any twisting or bending. Around weeks two to four, he’s expected to begin light mobility work and stabilization exercises. By the six-to-eight-week mark, Woods could start adding golf-related movements back into his routine.While the expert sounded hopeful about the back procedure he expressed concern about Woods’ ankle which was surgically repaired after his 2021 car accident.“I’m not so concerned about his back and this artificial disc. My biggest concern for Tiger Woods is his ankle following his horrific car accident,” he said.This was Woods’ second surgery of 2025 after undergoing an Achilles repair earlier this year. Though there is no confirmed timeline for his return Jaramillo believes the artificial disc gives Woods a realistic chance to compete again if his overall physical condition allows it.Golf community reacts to Tiger Woods' injuryTiger Woods’ latest back surgery has drawn an outpouring of concern from the golf world. Following his announcement about the procedure to repair a collapsed disc, golf insider Dan Rapaport shared his disappointment on X noting the reletless toll on Woods' body.“There’s nothing I hate more than seeing those 3 little triangles on top of a statement. Never good news. His body just breaking down. One thing fixed, another breaks” Rapaport wrotePhil Mickelson also sent his best wishes commenting“I’m sorry to hear this and I wish him the best for a speedy recovery.”Tiger Woods’ battle with injuries stretches back over nearly a decade. His first back surgery came in April 2014, followed by a spinal fusion in 2017. Despite these challenges, he still won the Tour Championship in 2018 and his 15th major at the 2019 Masters.In February 2021, Woods suffered a serious car accident that shattered his right leg and ankle, injuries he has said nearly led to amputation. He returned to competition at the 2022 Masters but has played only 15 events since, including four PNC Championships where he is allowed to use a cart.