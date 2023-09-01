Stacy Lewis expresses concerns about Lexi Thompson's golf game ahead of the 2023 Solheim Cup 

Stacy Lewis has expressed her concerns about one particular golfer who made her way into the team through the Rolex rankings - Lexi Thompson. The US team for the 2023 Solheim Cup comprises several talented golfers currently playing on the Tour.

Lexi Thompson has had a tough year so far. Out of her nine starts, she missed the cut for seven, and failed to record a top-30 finish. Team captain Stacy Lewis has a few concerns regarding the golfer, who ranks 196th in strokes gained this year. If Thompson did not make the cut due to the world rankings, Lewis would have a long and hard thought about whether to include her in the team.

“There’s definitely some concerns about her game, 100 percent. Talking to her, though, she’s been handling all this remarkably well. I’ve said it before, but you see her off the golf course, and you would never know she’s struggling like she is right now," Stacy Lewis said via Golf.com.

Lexi Thompson' swift downfall cause of concern for US Solheim Cup team

Lexi Thompson has had a rather swift downfall from 2022 to 2023. In 2022, out of her 18 starts, she missed only four cuts and recorded eight top-10 finishes. While she did not win a tournament, she did finish second four times.

A persistent injury has also been a part of the problem for Thompson's poor performance this year. Her taped-up wrist has prevented her from making more starts, and needless to say, Thompson also wanted more time for herself.

At a recent press conference, she said:

“It’s been tough. Just trying to get something that can click with my swing and just everything out there.”

Lexi Thompson has been struggling with her swing, trying to not get bogged down by technicalities. She has been focussed on simplifying it, but it has affected her season.

She said:

“That’s where I get most of my distance, most of my center contact. I’m working on that.”

Whether Thompson will hurt the team or help them only time will tell. The pressure for her to perform for the team is immense, but her previous record should give the team some sort of confidence heading into the Solheim Cup.