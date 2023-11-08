“Stand-out terrible” - Adam Scott turns to custom clubs after struggling with iron play

Adam Scott had a 2022-23 season where he made 16 cuts and four top 10s in 18 tournaments played. The Australian is not happy with these results, which placed him 85th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

According to Golf Monthly, Scott delved into analyzing the different aspects of his game and came to the conclusion that his iron play lacked the necessary quality.

One of the things Adam Scott did was change his equipment. He decided to put a set of custom Miura irons in his bag. The player is still testing the clubs.

Adam Scott told the aforementioned publication:

"If we're going to look at the stats this year, my iron play was the worst. I think I was about 18th in strokes gained driving, so I didn't feel too bad about that, but my iron play is stand-out terrible this year. So I've been addressing that and I've made some equipment changes and, you know, testing some of that stuff still this week."

Scott currently is in Southampton, Bermuda, to play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It will be his second start of the fall in an attempt to improve his FedEx Cup standings.

Adam Scott's fall goals: "Get a position in a couple of these signature events"

The 2024 season will feature eight Signature Events, the most important tournaments after the majors. Adam Scott is assured of playing in one of them, the Genesis Invitational, after winning it in 2020.

Adam Scott (Image via Getty).

However, his situation is not the same for the others. The FedEx Cup ranking plays a very important role in the call for these events, so the Australian aims to improve his current position.

Explaining this, he said:

"It would be nice to get a result going on the PGA Tour before next season starts, and try and improve my standings and get a position in a couple of these signature events."

As a result, Scott has already played the ZOZO Championship in Japan and will play the Butterfield Bermuda Championship starting this Thursday, November 9. It is very likely that he will also play in the RSM Classic, the final event of the FedEx Cup Fall.

The goal for Scott would be to move into the top 60 in the FedEx Cup standings, which would open the doors to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The rest of the Signature Events will be determined by that ranking as the season progresses.

Adam Scott, 43, has won 14 career PGA Tour events, including one major (The Masters in 2013). He has also won other relevant tournaments, including The PLAYERS (2004), The TOUR Championship (2006) and the Genesis Invitational in 2020.