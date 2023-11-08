“It’s just so silly” – Fans react to Ryan Burr’s bold prediction for Tiger Woods to win the Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods has been away from professional golf due to an ankle injury. He was last seen in action at the Masters earlier this year, where he withdrew after the third round. Woods is currently recuperating swiftly and will return to the golf course shortly.

An American businessman and owner of NB3JGNC, Ryan Burr, recently spoke about Woods' return. He claimed that the legendary golfer would make a PGA Tour comeback with a victory at the Genesis Invitational in 2024.

Burr shared a post on his X account, which read:

"Tiger will win @thegenesisinv in a few months. His legs are getting stronger every day. His #1 priority is his family & being a good dad, he is a major champion in that category as well. The greatest comeback story in the history of sport will soon get its newest chapter BOOK IT!"

NUCLR Golf also tweeted about Ryan Burr's comment on its X account with a caption, saying:

"@RyanBurr says Tiger Woods will win the @thegenesisinv in 2024. The comeback is on. @TWlegion."

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that it's very silly. One user commented:

"It’s just so silly. He’s 48 and even said his body is a mess."

"Burr trying so hard to go viral," wrote another fan.

"Not a chance!! and I say that with utmost respect to him, his body is too far gone to compete at that level over 4 days I’d have loved him to at least have a shot at even matching 18 majors," commented another fan.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"My ankle is fine"- Tiger Woods gives an update about his health

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, in an interview on Tuesday said that his ankle is considerably better. The American golfer has been recuperating since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery earlier this year. He missed out on majors to prioritize his health.

Woods provided a positive injury update, saying:

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero issue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for."

"But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do," he added. "So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

Tiger Woods recently announced 19 players field for the Hero World Challenge. With one spot remaining, fans are hopeful that he will compete in the tournament. Woods can also play at next month's PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods.