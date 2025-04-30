Star analyst calls Bryson DeChambeau a 'puppet for a murderous dictator' while reacting to his actions at LIV Golf Mexico

Golf star analyst Bradel Chamblee criticized Bryson DeChambeau after the latter's rant about the course conditions at LIV Golf Mexico. Chamblee, a longtime critic of LIV Golf, referred to DeChambeau as a "puppet for a murderous dictator," while talking about the Saudi Arabian league.

In a viral clip posted on social media, DeChambeau lambasted the bunkers at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, calling them "the worst f--ing bunkers ever." The 2024 U.S. Open champion further complained about the hard-packed, roller-pressed sand, saying:

"You could hurt somebody's wrist. You could break someone's wrist. You can't even get it out."

Chamblee reacted strongly to DeChambeau's frustration about the bunker design and safety concerns. In a scathing post, he wrote:

"He signed up for this when he signed on to be a puppet for a murderous dictator and to play a tour that does not value the best conditioned courses, but those that will hold events for a murderous dictator."

The 62-year-old analyst's reference to a nine-time PGA Tour winner as a "puppet" implied his ongoing criticism of the league's ties to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. He further said that DeChambeau should have addressed such issues during practice rounds and reminded him that he signed for hundreds of millions, so he should stop complaining.

Bryson DeChambeau signed a $125 million deal with LIV Golf in 2022, as per Golf.com. In six starts, he had two top-10 finishes in his maiden year on the Saudi-backed Tour. In 2023, he finished fourth in the season's standings and had two wins at Greenbrier and Chicago. In 2024, he finished eighth in the standings and had seven top-10 finishes.

How did Bryson DeChambeau perform at LIV Golf Mexico?

Bryson DeChambeau had a strong start at the tournament. He posted a score of 8-under 63 with seven birdies, an eagle, against a bogey in the first 18 holes. In the second round, he carded six birdies, an eagle against three bogeys, finishing at 5-under.

However, DeChambeau struggled in the final round, managing only four birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey. He finished the final round at even par 71. With an aggregate score of 13-under, he tied for second with Lucas Herbert, three shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

This was DeChambeau's second straight event, where he held the lead after the penultimate round, but failed to convert it into a win in the final round.

Let's take a look at Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the 2025 season:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh : T6 (203, -13)

: T6 (203, -13) LIV Golf Adelaide : T18 (212, -4)

: T18 (212, -4) LIV Golf Hong Kong : T20 (203, -7)

: T20 (203, -7) LIV Golf Singapore : T10 (206, -7)

: T10 (206, -7) LIV Golf Miami : 5 (214, -2)

: 5 (214, -2) LIV Golf Mexico City: T2 (200, -13)

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

Masters Tournament: T5 (281, -7)

