Star analyst compares Scottie Scheffler’s dominant ‘scoring average’ to Tiger Woods’ peak

Brandel Chamblee, one of golf’s most respected analysts, drew major comparisons between Scottie Scheffler’s current dominance and Tiger Woods at his peak, using back-to-back posts on X on August 18, 2025.

Ad

On social media, Chamblee focused on scoring averages. He noted that Woods led the PGA Tour in scoring nine times during his career, but only in the 2000 and 2007 seasons did he record a lower scoring average than Scottie Scheffler’s current mark.

“Tiger Woods led the PGA Tour in scoring average nine times, but in only two years (2000 and 2007) did Tiger Woods have a lower scoring average than Scheffler has right now,” Chamblee wrote.

Ad

Trending

"Scheffler is averaging 68.110 per round, almost a full shot better than Mcilroy who is 2nd in scoring."

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel Tiger Woods led the PGA Tour in scoring average nine times but in only two years (2000 and 2007) did Tiger Woods have a lower scoring average than Scheffler has right now. Scheffler is averaging 68.110 per round, almost a full shot better than Mcilroy who is 2nd in scoring.

Ad

Just over an hour later, at 10:29 a.m., Chamblee turned his attention to the FedExCup Playoffs and the challenges of holding the lead heading into the Tour Championship at East Lake.

“Leading the FedExCup going into the Tour Championship has effectively been like having the 54 hole lead in a @PGATOUR event, in that it has put players off their games. Or maybe the enormous amount of money at stake is hard to put out of one’s mind, either way, on average, the leader underperforms at East Lake."

Ad

Brandel Chamblee @chambleebrandel Leading the FedExCup going into the Tour Championship has effectively been like having the 54 hole lead in a @PGATOUR event, in that it has put players off their games. Or maybe the enormous amount of money at stake is hard to put out of one’s mind, either way, on average, the leader underperforms at East Lake. ​ Since the FedExCup playoffs began in 2007, the player leading the playoffs going into the @TOURChamp has only once shot the lowest score at East Lake. ​ In 2007 Tiger Woods, in one of his best years ever, was leading the playoffs going into the Tour Championship and then shot 257 to win by 8. ​ He was truly on another level.

Ad

Chamblee further highlighted how rare it has been for the FedExCup leader to carry momentum into East Lake. Since the playoff system began in 2007, only one player has started the week as the FedExCup leader and gone on to shoot the lowest score at the Tour Championship. That player was Tiger Woods in 2007, when he closed with a remarkable 257 to win by eight strokes.

Apart from that, Chamblee reacted to an old comment of Phil Mickelson after Scottie Scheffler's BMW Championship win.

Ad

Brandel Chamblee responds to Phil Mickelson’s old take on Scottie Scheffler after BMW Championship win

Scottie Scheffler silenced doubts once again with a win at the 2025 BMW Championship, the second FedExCup Playoff event, which ended on Sunday, August 17. The World No. 1 jumped one spot on the leaderboard to clinch the title with a two-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre.

Ad

After the win, Brandel Chamblee reacted to a fan’s post about Phil Mickelson’s earlier comments on Scheffler. The fan asked him on social media:

“Was Phil’s take on Scottie this year arguably the worst golf take of all time? Can’t think of a worse one.”

Chamblee replied:

“Phil was always bold.”

Back in March, Mickelson had made his opinion clear while replying to Trevor Immelman. He wrote:

Ad

“Here’s a hot take Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so.”

That prediction has aged poorly. There is still a month to go before the Ryder Cup, and Scottie Scheffler has already won five PGA Tour titles in 2025. His victories came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, the Memorial Tournament, the Open Championship, and now the BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler’s season has been consistent from the start. He opened with a T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, followed by a T25 at the WM Phoenix Open, and a T3 at the Genesis Invitational. At the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he came close again but finished runner-up. In total, he has played 18 events this year, finishing inside the top 10 on 15 occasions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More