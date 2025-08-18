Brandel Chamblee dubs Phil Mickelson 'bold' after fan calls out latter's hot take on Scottie Scheffler

Brandel Chamblee reacted to Phil Mickelson's bold take on Scottie Scheffler after the World No. 1 won the 2025 BMW Championship. The second FedEx playoff event wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, August 17. Scheffler jumped one spot on the leaderboard to clinch the title. He registered a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.

Following his win, a fan on social media asked Chamblee about his opinion on Mickelson’s comments about Scheffler, which the LIV golfer made earlier this year. The fan wrote:

"Was Phil’s take on Scottie this year arguably the worst golf take of all time? Can’t think of a worse one."

Chamblee replied to the fan:

"Phil was always bold."

Earlier in March, replying to Trevor Immelman, Phil Mickelson shared his opinion about Scheffler winning in 2025 before the Ryder Cup. He wrote:

"Here’s a hot take Does Scottie win in 2025 before the Ryder Cup? I don’t think so."

There is still a month for the Ryder Cup, and Scottie Scheffler has won five tournaments this season on the PGA Tour. His first win of the season was the CJ Cup Byron Nelson before winning the PGA Championship. He also clinched the trophy at the Memorial Tournament and the Open Championship, followed by a victory at the BMW Championship.

Scottie Scheffler started his season with a T9 finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He then recorded a T25 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and then a T3 at the Genesis Invitational. He was close to a win at the Texas Children's Houston Open but settled in second place. He played in 18 tournaments this season and recorded 15 finishes in the top 10.

Scottie Scheffler talks about his win at the BMW Championship

Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the 2025 BMW Championship with an opening round of 66. He then played the next two rounds of 65 and 67, and after the finale of 67, he registered a win in the game. The World No. 1 candidly talked about his performance in the post-round press conference. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a tough day out there. The greens got really tough to putt there towards the end, and it was a challenging day. I was starting four shots back but got myself into the tournament pretty quickly there on the front nine and did a lot of good stuff out there and would have liked to have had a few less mistakes, but overall great battle all the way through. Did a good job of staying patient and executing when we needed to."

Notably, Robert MacIntyre was in contention for the title as he was in the lead after 54 holes. But the Scottish golfer struggled on Sunday, and after playing a round of 73, he slipped down to second place.

