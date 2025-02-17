Star influencer Grace Charis shares video of epic bunker fail with her 3.7M followers

Golf influencer Grace Charis recently shared a light-hearted moment on her Instagram story. Charis showcases an unexpected bunker mishap in a video posted on February 15. She can be seen attempting a sand trap, but her shot doesn't go as planned, leading to laughter and playful acknowledgment of the misstep. She wrote the caption over the clip that reads:

Ad

"Should have gone left handed😂"

Grace Charis's Instagram story

Grace Charis, born November 21, 2002, in Newport Beach, California developed an early inclination towards playing golf. At the age of fourteen, she secured a place on the Singapore national golf team. In addition to golf, she received a degree in business management from Singapore Management University.

Ad

Trending

Besides that, Charis launched her YouTube channel on July 1, 2020, and has since amassed over 1.54 million subscribers. Additionally, she has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 3 million followers on TikTok. Her content is largely focused on golf tutorials, course vlogs and lifestyle posts.

In addition to golfing, Charis' social media feature her interests in horse riding, sailing, surfing, ballet, and cooking. Given her solid social media presence, Grace has collaborated with brands such as Adidas, Titleist, Nike, and Callaway Golf. She often shares glimpses of her life with her fans on social media.

Ad

Grace Charis' Valentine's Day tease sends fans into a frenzy

Grace Charis had a playful surprise for her followers on Valentine's Day. Often compared to Paige Spiranac, Charis shared a bold Instagram post on February 14. Aside from her usual golf attire, Charis shared a series of pictures of her wearing knee-high black boots and a low-cut black dress. The caption read:

Ad

"Who's my valentine?'

Ad

The post sparked a flood of responses from her admirers. Charis previously revealed details about her childhood in an interview with Daily Star Sport.

"A little bit of background about me, I wasn't the most popular child. I went to a school that focused more on academics, so I spent my life in decathlons and on the science team. Although I have a good bit of knowledge and a business mindset with me now, it didn't translate to being popular," Charis said.

Ad

Grace Charis, now a member of Stonebridge Ranch Country Club in Texas, holds a 5-handicap. She first became popular on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she began posting golf-related content on Instagram.

Added to that, Charis has made her mark on the golf world as she is being invited to events like the 2023 Ryder Cup Experience. She has contributed to golf magazines like Golf Digest and Golf World. Currently, she is estimated to have a net worth of $1 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback