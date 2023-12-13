Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be taking part in the 2023 PNC Championship starting Friday, December 15. This will be Team Woods' third participation in the event, one of the duos that generates the most attention.

Charlie Woods has been making his own way in golf, although at 14 years old, he has just started in the junior category. Nevertheless, it is natural for many fans to compare his skills to those of his father, particularly his swing.

It is common for fans to leave their opinions on Charlie's game on social networks. Most note in him an enormous golfing resemblance to Tiger Woods, although there are also those who also compare him to Rory McIlroy.

Let's take a look at some of these opinions on X (formerly Twitter):

"Starts out like Moe, finishes like Rory," wrote one fan.

"Looking like Tiger McIlroy," another fan wrote.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are one of the 20 teams that will be playing in the 2023 PNC Championship. Each team comprises one professional player, either active or retired, who is accompanied by one of his or her family members.

All professional players present have won at least one Major or The PLAYERS Championship. Three female players will be in the field, LPGA Tour stars Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, and Steve Stricker's daughter, Izzy.

Which players will join Tiger Woods and Charlie at the PNC Championship?

Below is the complete field for the 2023 PNC Championship:

Team Cink (Stewart / Regan)

Team Daly (John / John Jr.)

Team Duval (David / Brady)

Team (Nick / Matthew)

Team Furyk (Jim / Tanner)

Team Goosen (Retief / Leo)

Tear Harrington (Padraig / Ciaran)

Team Korda (Nelly / Petr)

Team Kuchar (Matt / Cameron)

Team Langer (Bernhard / Jason)

Team Lehman (Tom / Sean)

Team Leonard (Justin / Luke)

Team O'Meara (Mark / Shaun)

Team Price (Nick / Greg)

Team Singh (Vijay / Qass)

Team Sorenstam (Annika / Will McGee)

Team Stricker (Steve / Izzy)

Team Thomas (Justin / Mike)

Team Trevino (Lee / Daniel)

Team Woods (Tiger / Charlie)

The field for the 2023 edition features six previous winners of the event, including the defending champion team of Vijay Singh and his son Qaas. Also at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club are the 2021 winners (John Daly and John Daly Jr.), and the 2020 winners (Justin and Mark Thomas).

Bernhard Langer has won the PNC Championship four times, twice with his son Jason, who will join him again this time. David Duval won in 2016, teaming up with his stepson Nick Karavites, while Stewart Cink won in 2013, accompanied by his son Connor.

Tiger Woods has never won the event. His two appearances have been with his son Charlie. Their results include a second place in 2021 and T8 in 2022.