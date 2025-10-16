"Steph Curry's better than Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to the NBA star's 320-yard drive with Bryson DeChambeau

Stephen Curry stunned fans with a monstrous 320-yard drive while playing alongside Bryson DeChambeau in the latest episode of Break 50. The Golden State Warriors star impressed right from the first hole at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, California, landing his drive within 10 feet of the Par-4 green.The clip shared by NUCLR Golf on X, quickly went viral as fans couldn’t stop praising the four-time NBA champion’s golfing talent. Many even joked that Curry looked better than some professional golfers.One user wrote:“Steph's better than Rory!”Another commented:“That was a hell of a shot.”A few users however were skeptical with one saying:“Looks like he’s teeing off from the middle of the fairway, that isn’t a tee box.”Some fans referenced Team USA’s 15–13 loss to Europe at the Ryder Cup, jokingly writing:“Should have been on the Ryder Cup team, couldn't have turned out worse?”One chimed in:“haha i dont think bryson was expecting that”Another praised Bryson DeChambeau for his creative collaborations, saying:“Bryson gets the best and most interesting guests on Break 50 for a reason …. Don’t listen to @chambleebrandel he’s biased and bitter.”A screenshot taken from Fan Reactions from NUCLR Golf post on XCurry’s appearance on Bryson DeChambeau’s channel came shortly after his strong preseason outing for the Golden State Warriors. He led his team to a 118-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, recording 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes.Stephen Curry reveals his putting routine in Bryson DeChambeau's Break 50Stephen Curry has been playing golf since he was 10 and has carried that passion throughout his career. Over the years, he’s competed in several celebrity tournaments and even played alongside former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2016. In 2017 he took part in the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour where he missed the cut but earned praise for his composure and skill.In his recent Break 50 appearance with Bryson DeChambeau, Curry gave fans a glimpse into how he approaches putting. At one point in the video (4:18 onwards) he explained that he focuses on speed first and prefers to be a “die putter,” aiming to let the ball roll gently into the hole.&quot;I'm usually in like the vernacular ball, cup, edge. But then in terms of looking at speed first. I'm usually a die putter. So, I'm kind of looking at max line to kind of drip it in,” Curry said.He added, &quot;And for me, like that feels like just it's outside the hole...and match the line and speed right quick.”Curry went on to make several eagles and birdies throughout the round as he and DeChambeau combined for an impressive 23-under to finally achieve the series’ goal of breaking 50 on the Par-72 course.