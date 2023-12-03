Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth makes history as first woman to win PGA Tournament Series event

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth is a professional golfer who's been involved in the sport for several years. The golfer from Jacksonville recently made a remarkable breakthrough and minted history, becoming the first woman to win a PGA Tournament Series event in 46 years.

The 46-year-old golfer played on the Epson Tour for seven years before becoming a full-time PGA instructor. Her performance at the PGA golf club was exemplary as she claimed a one-shot victory over Tyler Collet. Connelly Eisworth finished the tournament with a score of 4-under 67 following a 2-foot bogey on the final hole.

The American professional golfer had an exceptional run this year when she was also a prime contender to win the PGA Women's Stroke Play Championship, where she led by three shots. However, Sandra Changkija pulled off a memorable comeback and claimed a victory for herself.

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth is a full-time instructor now and started her teaching journey at the University of South Florida before moving full-time to the San Jose Country Club. She primarily offers her services to other LPGA Tour golfers looking to make a name for themselves while specializing in short-game putting and overall on-course play.

"I have finished second a lot this year”: Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth is ecstatic following a PGA Tournament Series victory

Although Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth is a golf instructor, she has consistently appeared in various championship events. Additionally, this season was special for her due to various reasons. Eisworth finished second multiple times and victory always evaded her.

However, she made it count where it mattered the most and made history in the process. The PGA teaching professional was ecstatic following the win and pointed out the competition during the tournament.

“There’s not many of us (women) playing in the PGA Tournament Series, but there’s been more lately. That’s really cool. It feels wonderful to win. I have finished second a lot this year.”

Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth added via Yahoo Sports.

"I knew a lot of the guys would be out chasing, There were definitely some opportunities to make birdies. I just said to keep chasing and play like I’m behind.”

Eisworth has been a torchbearer for women's golf and her recent victory has helped massively in the growth of the LPGA Tour compared to the much-popular PGA Tour.