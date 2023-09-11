Steve Flesch net worth: PGA Tour Champions golfer's earnings explored

Golf
By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 11, 2023 13:29 GMT
The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren - Round One
Steve Flesch (Image via Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Steve Flesch is back to winning after clinching the trophy of the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday, September 10. The American clinched the trophy and $300,000 in prize money after registering a three-stroke victory over Kevin Sutherland.

According to Idol Net Worth, Flesch has earned over $18 million in his career and his net worth is around $13 million as of 2023.

He has won 12 professional events in his career that helped him to garner such a decent net worth. However, besides that, his other income sources such as endorsements and business deals play a vital role in enhancing his worth by a decent amount.

Steve Flesch has won four PGA Tour events, one Korn Ferry and four PGA Tour Champions. This year, he hasn't missed a cut in a single evener and has one top-10 finish.

Here are the results and earnings Steve Flesch made from the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

  • Result: T23
  • Prize money: $24,000.00

Trophy Hassan II

  • Result: T57
  • Prize money: $4,100.00

Chubb Classic

  • Result: T25
  • Prize money: $15,685.71

Cologuard Classic

  • Result: T30
  • Prize money: $15,884.00

Hoag Classic

  • Result: T25
  • Prize money: $17,833.34

The Galleri Classic

  • Result: T32
  • Prize money: $14,190.00

Invited Celebrity Classic

  • Result: T33
  • Prize money: $12,085.72

Insperity Invitational

  • Result: T14
  • Prize money: $45,900.00

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

  • Result: T17
  • Prize money: $29,150.00

Regions Tradition

  • Result: T28
  • Prize money: $18,964.29

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

  • Result: T10
  • Prize money: $82,500.00

Principal Charity Classic

  • Result: T6
  • Prize money: $72,000.00

American Family Insurance Championship

  • Result: 9
  • Prize money: $67,200.00

U.S. Senior Open Championship

  • Result: W/D

Kaulig Companies Championship

  • Result: W/D

Boeing Classic

  • Result: T58
  • Prize money: $4,180.00

Shaw Charity Classic

  • Result: T33
  • Prize money: $14,220.00

The Ally Challenge

  • Result: T36
  • Prize money: $11,691.43

Ascension Charity Classic

  • Result: 1
  • Prize money: $300,000.00

Steve Flesch's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Steve Flesch's total career earnings are $18,662,025 including $18,306,730 in official earnings and $355,295 in unofficial earnings. He made the highest amount in 2004 when he earned $2,649,287.

Here are the earnings of Flesch over the years:

2016

  • Official payment: $36,062
  • Total earnings: $36,062

2015

  • Official payment: $110,527
  • Total earnings: $110,527

2014

  • Official payment: $46,352
  • Total earnings: $46,352

2013

  • Official payment: $76,654
  • Total earnings: $76,654

2011

  • Official payment: $594,622
  • Total earnings: $594,622

2010

  • Official payment: $440,374
  • Total earnings: $440,374

2009

  • Official payment: $668,052
  • Unofficial payment: $91,250
  • Total earnings: $759,302

2008

  • Official payment: $1,265,059
  • Total earnings: $1,265,059

2007

  • Official payment: $2,288,899
  • Total earnings: $2,288,899

2006

  • Official payment: $1,417,615
  • Total earnings: $1,417,615

2005

  • Official payment: $869,106
  • Total earnings: $869,106

2004

  • Official payment: $2,461,787
  • Unofficial payment: $187,500
  • Total earnings: $2,649,287

2003

  • Official payment: $2,269,630
  • Total earnings: $2,269,630

2002

  • Official payment: $1,192,341
  • Total earnings: $1,192,341

2001

  • Official payment: $1,207,552
  • Total earnings: $1,207,552

2000

  • Official payment: $2,025,781
  • Total earnings: $2,025,781

1999

  • Official payment: $552,346
  • Unofficial payment: $7,375
  • Total earnings: $559,721

1998

  • Official payment: $777,186
  • Unofficial payment: $4,500
  • Total earnings: $781,686

1997

  • Official payment: $0
  • Unofficial payment: $17,670
  • Total earnings: $17,670

1996

  • Official payment: $0
  • Unofficial payment: $47,000
  • Total earnings: $47,000

1993

  • Official payment: $6,786
  • Total earnings: $6,786
Edited by Ankita Yadav
