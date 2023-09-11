Steve Flesch net worth: PGA Tour Champions golfer's earnings explored

Steve Flesch is back to winning after clinching the trophy of the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday, September 10. The American clinched the trophy and $300,000 in prize money after registering a three-stroke victory over Kevin Sutherland.
According to Idol Net Worth, Flesch has earned over $18 million in his career and his net worth is around $13 million as of 2023.
He has won 12 professional events in his career that helped him to garner such a decent net worth. However, besides that, his other income sources such as endorsements and business deals play a vital role in enhancing his worth by a decent amount.
Steve Flesch has won four PGA Tour events, one Korn Ferry and four PGA Tour Champions. This year, he hasn't missed a cut in a single evener and has one top-10 finish.
Here are the results and earnings Steve Flesch made from the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:
Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
- Result: T23
- Prize money: $24,000.00
Trophy Hassan II
- Result: T57
- Prize money: $4,100.00
Chubb Classic
- Result: T25
- Prize money: $15,685.71
Cologuard Classic
- Result: T30
- Prize money: $15,884.00
Hoag Classic
- Result: T25
- Prize money: $17,833.34
The Galleri Classic
- Result: T32
- Prize money: $14,190.00
Invited Celebrity Classic
- Result: T33
- Prize money: $12,085.72
Insperity Invitational
- Result: T14
- Prize money: $45,900.00
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
- Result: T17
- Prize money: $29,150.00
Regions Tradition
- Result: T28
- Prize money: $18,964.29
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- Result: T10
- Prize money: $82,500.00
Principal Charity Classic
- Result: T6
- Prize money: $72,000.00
American Family Insurance Championship
- Result: 9
- Prize money: $67,200.00
U.S. Senior Open Championship
- Result: W/D
Kaulig Companies Championship
- Result: W/D
Boeing Classic
- Result: T58
- Prize money: $4,180.00
Shaw Charity Classic
- Result: T33
- Prize money: $14,220.00
The Ally Challenge
- Result: T36
- Prize money: $11,691.43
Ascension Charity Classic
- Result: 1
- Prize money: $300,000.00
Steve Flesch's career earnings
According to Spotrac, Steve Flesch's total career earnings are $18,662,025 including $18,306,730 in official earnings and $355,295 in unofficial earnings. He made the highest amount in 2004 when he earned $2,649,287.
Here are the earnings of Flesch over the years:
2016
- Official payment: $36,062
- Total earnings: $36,062
2015
- Official payment: $110,527
- Total earnings: $110,527
2014
- Official payment: $46,352
- Total earnings: $46,352
2013
- Official payment: $76,654
- Total earnings: $76,654
2011
- Official payment: $594,622
- Total earnings: $594,622
2010
- Official payment: $440,374
- Total earnings: $440,374
2009
- Official payment: $668,052
- Unofficial payment: $91,250
- Total earnings: $759,302
2008
- Official payment: $1,265,059
- Total earnings: $1,265,059
2007
- Official payment: $2,288,899
- Total earnings: $2,288,899
2006
- Official payment: $1,417,615
- Total earnings: $1,417,615
2005
- Official payment: $869,106
- Total earnings: $869,106
2004
- Official payment: $2,461,787
- Unofficial payment: $187,500
- Total earnings: $2,649,287
2003
- Official payment: $2,269,630
- Total earnings: $2,269,630
2002
- Official payment: $1,192,341
- Total earnings: $1,192,341
2001
- Official payment: $1,207,552
- Total earnings: $1,207,552
2000
- Official payment: $2,025,781
- Total earnings: $2,025,781
1999
- Official payment: $552,346
- Unofficial payment: $7,375
- Total earnings: $559,721
1998
- Official payment: $777,186
- Unofficial payment: $4,500
- Total earnings: $781,686
1997
- Official payment: $0
- Unofficial payment: $17,670
- Total earnings: $17,670
1996
- Official payment: $0
- Unofficial payment: $47,000
- Total earnings: $47,000
1993
- Official payment: $6,786
- Total earnings: $6,786