Steve Flesch net worth: PGA Tour Champions golfer's earnings explored

Steve Flesch is back to winning after clinching the trophy of the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday, September 10. The American clinched the trophy and $300,000 in prize money after registering a three-stroke victory over Kevin Sutherland.

According to Idol Net Worth, Flesch has earned over $18 million in his career and his net worth is around $13 million as of 2023.

He has won 12 professional events in his career that helped him to garner such a decent net worth. However, besides that, his other income sources such as endorsements and business deals play a vital role in enhancing his worth by a decent amount.

Steve Flesch has won four PGA Tour events, one Korn Ferry and four PGA Tour Champions. This year, he hasn't missed a cut in a single evener and has one top-10 finish.

Here are the results and earnings Steve Flesch made from the PGA Tour of Champions in 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

Result: T23

Prize money: $24,000.00

Trophy Hassan II

Result: T57

Prize money: $4,100.00

Chubb Classic

Result: T25

Prize money: $15,685.71

Cologuard Classic

Result: T30

Prize money: $15,884.00

Hoag Classic

Result: T25

Prize money: $17,833.34

The Galleri Classic

Result: T32

Prize money: $14,190.00

Invited Celebrity Classic

Result: T33

Prize money: $12,085.72

Insperity Invitational

Result: T14

Prize money: $45,900.00

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Result: T17

Prize money: $29,150.00

Regions Tradition

Result: T28

Prize money: $18,964.29

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Result: T10

Prize money: $82,500.00

Principal Charity Classic

Result: T6

Prize money: $72,000.00

American Family Insurance Championship

Result: 9

Prize money: $67,200.00

U.S. Senior Open Championship

Result: W/D

Kaulig Companies Championship

Result: W/D

Boeing Classic

Result: T58

Prize money: $4,180.00

Shaw Charity Classic

Result: T33

Prize money: $14,220.00

The Ally Challenge

Result: T36

Prize money: $11,691.43

Ascension Charity Classic

Result: 1

Prize money: $300,000.00

Steve Flesch's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Steve Flesch's total career earnings are $18,662,025 including $18,306,730 in official earnings and $355,295 in unofficial earnings. He made the highest amount in 2004 when he earned $2,649,287.

Here are the earnings of Flesch over the years:

2016

Official payment: $36,062

Total earnings: $36,062

2015

Official payment: $110,527

Total earnings: $110,527

2014

Official payment: $46,352

Total earnings: $46,352

2013

Official payment: $76,654

Total earnings: $76,654

2011

Official payment: $594,622

Total earnings: $594,622

2010

Official payment: $440,374

Total earnings: $440,374

2009

Official payment: $668,052

Unofficial payment: $91,250

Total earnings: $759,302

2008

Official payment: $1,265,059

Total earnings: $1,265,059

2007

Official payment: $2,288,899

Total earnings: $2,288,899

2006

Official payment: $1,417,615

Total earnings: $1,417,615

2005

Official payment: $869,106

Total earnings: $869,106

2004

Official payment: $2,461,787

Unofficial payment: $187,500

Total earnings: $2,649,287

2003

Official payment: $2,269,630

Total earnings: $2,269,630

2002

Official payment: $1,192,341

Total earnings: $1,192,341

2001

Official payment: $1,207,552

Total earnings: $1,207,552

2000

Official payment: $2,025,781

Total earnings: $2,025,781

1999

Official payment: $552,346

Unofficial payment: $7,375

Total earnings: $559,721

1998

Official payment: $777,186

Unofficial payment: $4,500

Total earnings: $781,686

1997

Official payment: $0

Unofficial payment: $17,670

Total earnings: $17,670

1996

Official payment: $0

Unofficial payment: $47,000

Total earnings: $47,000

1993

Official payment: $6,786

Total earnings: $6,786