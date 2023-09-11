What record did Steve Flesch make to win the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic? PGA Tour Champions record explored

Steve Flesch tied for his career low at the 2023 Ascension Charity Classic, which was held at Norwood Hills Country Club in St.Louis, to win the tournament by three strokes. He shot a round of 9-under-par 63 to set the course record to clinch the fourth PGA Tour Champions title.

Flesch registered a score of 66 in the first round of the tournament. He made three birdies on the front nine and three on the back along with a bogey to score 66. He started the second round with a bogey on the first hole followed by a birdie. Flesch made three more birdies on the front nine and two on the back to score 66.

In the third round of the tournament, he began with a birdie on the first hole and made an eagle on the next followed by another birdie and then par. He carded two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and added three birdies on the back nine to settle for a score of 62. Steve Flesch registered a three-stroke victory over Kevin Sutherland.

Speaking about his victory, Steve Flesch said (via the GolfWeek):

"It's a funny game. You never know when something is going to click. But man, this week it all came together."

"We just had a ball out there, and man, I'll tell you - winning with him on the bag is the most important thing for me," Flesch said. "It's a career clincher for me, honestly," he added.

Brett Quigley was tied for third place in a two-way tie with Y.E. Yang followed by Collin Montgomerie, who finished in a three-way tie with David Toms and Ken Duke.

Richard Green finished in eighth place with Tim O'Neal, while Bernhard Langer finished in 10th place with John Huston and Wes Short Jr.

Steve Flesch's professional career

Steve Flesch was born on May 23, 1967, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the Covington Catholic High School and graduated from the University of Kentucky.

Flesch turned pro in 1990 and soon joined the PGA Tour. He finished in the top 10 of the Asian Golf Circuit Order of Merit in 1993, 1994 and then in 1996.

He earned his Tour card after winning the NIKE Tour Championship in 1997 and clinched his Tour title in 2003. Steve Flesch won the 2003 HP Classic of New Orleans. However, he garnered the attention of the people after winning the 2004 Bank of America Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.

The victory helped him to enter the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings and he reached number 22nd in his career.

Flesch entered the major tournaments in 2008, playing at the Masters, where he finished in third place. He has won 12 professional events in his career, including four victories at the PGA Tour, one on the Korn Ferry Tour and four on the PGA Tour Champions.