What is the purse size of Ascension Charity Classic?

The Ascension Charity Classic is being played at the Norwood Hill Golf Club. 78 PGA Tour Champions players are playing the 54-hole stroke play event for a prize pool of $2 million.

The 2010 Ryder Cup-winning captain Colin Montgomerie is also present at the Missouri golf course. Earlier, two-time major champion John Daly was also seen playing in the tournament. However, he decided to withdraw after the first round due to medical reasons.

The Ascension Charity Classic was started back in 2021. The inaugural champion was David Toms. Later on, Padraig Harrington won the tournament in 2022. However, he is not playing in the tournament in this edition.

After the tournament at Norwood Hill Golf Club, the PGA Tour Champions will travel to Minnehaha Country Club for Sanford International. The tournament will be played from September 15 to 17 and will also have a similar prize pool of 42 million.

Who is leading the Ascension Charity Classic?

As of writing this, the tournament was still in progress at the Norwood Hill Golf Club. The 2023 Travelers Championship winner Ken Duke is leading the table alongside Kevin Sutherland and YE Sang with a -10 score. They are followed by Billy Mayfair and Brett Quigley in T4 rank with just one stroke behind.

Colin Montgomerie is placed on the T10 spot on the leaderboard and has a score of -7.

Following is the leaderboard of the Ascension Charity Classic:

T1 - Ken Duke (-10)

T1 - Y.E. Yang (-10)

T1 - Kevin Sutherland (-10)

T4 - Brett Quigley (-9)

T4 - Billy Mayfair (-9)

T6 - David Branshaw (-8)

T6 - Steve Flesch (-8)

T6 - Retief Goosen (-8)

T6 - Alex Cejka (-8)

T10 - Colin Montgomerie (-7)

T10 - Kirk Triplett (-7)

T10 - Tim O'Neal (-7)

T10 - Brian Gay (-7)

T10 - Wes Short, Jr. (-7)

T15 - John Huston (-6)

T15 - Dicky Pride (-6)

T15 - Paul Goydos (-6)

T15 - Bernhard Langer (-6)

T15 - Tim Petrovic (-6)

T20 - Richard Green (-5)

T20 - Notah Begay III (-5)

T20 - Billy Andrade (-5)

T20 - Ernie Els (-5)

T20 - David Toms (-5)

T20 - Charlie Wi (-5)

T20 - Kenny Perry (-5)

T27 - Rod Pampling (-4)

T27 - K.J. Choi (-4)

T27 - Jeff Maggert (-4)

T27 - Rocco Mediate (-4)

T27 - Ken Tanigawa (-4)

T27 - Joe Durant (-4)

T33 - Jesper Parnevik (-3)

T33 - Kris Blanks (-3)

T33 - Robert Karlsson (-3)

T33 - Stuart Appleby (-3)

T33 - Marco Dawson (-3)

T33 - Thongchai Jaidee (-3)

T33 - José María Olazábal (-3)

T33 - Shane Bertsch (-3)

T33 - Olin Browne (-3)

T33 - Paul Stankowski (-3)

T33 - Simon Griffiths (-3)

T33 - Jason Bohn (-3)

T45 - Carlos Franco (-2)

T45 - Darren Clarke (-2)

T45 - Scott Dunlap (-2)

T48 - Tom Pernice Jr. (-1)

T48 - Stephen Ames (-1)

T48 - Scott Verplank (-1)

T48 - Glen Day (-1)

T48 - Rob Labritz (-1)

T48 - Jerry Kelly (-1)

T54 - Jeff Sluman (E)

T54 - Mark Hensby (E)

T56 - David McKenzie (1)

T56 - Lee Janzen (1)

T56 - Paul Broadhurst (1)

T56 - Robert Damron (1)

T56 - Jay Delsing (1)

T56 - Chris DiMarco (1)

T62 - Woody Austin (2)

T62 - Boo Weekley (2)

T62 - Justin Leonard (2)

T62 - Tom Lehman (2)

T62 - David Duval (2)

T67 - Harrison Frazar (3)

T67 - Fred Funk (3)

T67 - Bob Estes (3)

T70 - Corey Pavin (4)

T70 - John Senden (4)

T70 - Brian Cooper (4)

T70 - Scott McCarron (4)

74 - Duffy Waldorf (5)

75 - Tim Herron (8)

76 - Jay Williamson (10)

More details on the Ascension Charity Classic will be updated as the tournament progresses.