Steve Stricker wins $2,000,000 Sanford International, marks sixth victory of the PGA Tour Champions season

Steve Stricker won the 2023 Sanford International on Sunday, September 17, at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He registered his sixth victory of the 2023 PGA Tour Champions season after playing three rounds of 62-66-66.

Stricker finished with a score of under 16 to register a one-stroke victory over K.J. Choi. He earned $300,000 for his incredible victory from the purse of $2,000,000.

Steve Stricker started his game on Friday with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes of the opening round. He added two more birdies on the fifth and sixth and made five birdies in a row on the back-nine of the first round followed by a bogey on the 17th to settle for a score of 62.

He started the second round with a birdie on the fourth hole and two more birdies on the 16th and 18th holes. An eagle comes on the 12th hole of the second round along with a bogey on the 14th to score 66.

In the final round on Sunday, Stricker carded four birdies and two bogeys. He also made an eagle on the 12th hole to settle for a score of 66.

Speaking about his victory at the event, Stricker said (via Golf Week):

“There are a lot of guys up around the lead and it just became a two-man race there towards the end. It’s always a challenge. You’re fighting your game, you’re fighting your nerves, you’re just trying to get it done. It’s so rewarding when you do, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s a lot of fun to come here and play and enjoy the area, enjoy the course. Couldn’t ask for a better week.”

Steve Stricker's performance in the 2022-23 PGA Tour Champions season

Steve Stricker started the new year with a victory at the 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualailai. He then finished second at the Chubb Classic. The American golfer has not missed cut any of the events this season and won six tournaments.

His second victory of the year came at the Senior PGA Championship, where he defeated Padraig Harrington in a playoff. Stricker won the 2023 American Family Insurance Championship before finishing second at the US Senior Open. He then won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship and then Sanford Championship.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Steve Stricker played in the PGA Tour Champions 2022-23 season:

Constellation Furyk and Friends

Position: winner

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualailai

Position: Winner

Chubb Classic

Position: T2

Cologuard Classic

Position: T8

Hoag Classic

Position: T5

Insperity Invitational

Position: 2

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

Position: T5

The Tradition

Position: T5

Senior PGA Championship

Position: Winner

Principal Charity Classic

Position: T2

American Family Insurance Championship

Position: Winner

US Senior Open

Position: 2

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship

Position: Winner

Ally Challenge

Position: T8

Sanford International

Position: Winner