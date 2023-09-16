Where is the Sanford International golf tournament being held? Venue, leaderboard, and more explored

The PGA Tour Champions is currently at Minnehaha Country Club for Sanford International. The event features senior professional golfers over the age of 50. Steve Stricker, Jose Maria Olazabal, and Colin Montgomerie are some notable players on the field this week.

The 2023 event is the sixth edition of the event and has a prize pool of $2,000,000. It brings a whopping $20 million economic impact in the region of Sioux Falls, South Dakota each year.

The Sanford International was started in 2018. In the inaugural season, Steve Stricker defeated Tim Petrovic and Jerry Smith by a margin of four strokes.

Last year, spectators came from 16 different states of America. This made it look significant that the event was well-liked by the people and had a national interest. Stricker won his second title in the same event in 2022.

Who is leading Sanford International after the first round?

The 12-time PGA Tour title winner Steve Stricker is jointly leading the table with the 8-time winner K.J. Choi at the Minnehaha Country Club, South Dakota. They both scored a blistering round of 8 under 62 on Friday.

Darren Clarke, David Toms, and Alex Cejka are jointly placed third on the leaderboard and are just one stroke behind the table toppers at the PGA Tour Champions event.

The winning captain of the 2010 European Ryder Cup team, Colin Montgomerie, is on T66 rank and has scored 2 over 72 on Friday.

Below is the leaderboard of Sanford International after the first round:

T1 - Steve Stricker (-8)

T1 - K.J. Choi (-8)

T3 - Alex Cejka (-7)

T3 - David Toms (-7)

T3 - Darren Clarke (-7)

T3 - Rocco Mediate (-7)

7 - David Branshaw (-6)

T8 - Wes Short, Jr. (-5)

T8 - Joe Durant (-5)

T8 - Charlie Wi (-5)

T8 - Robert Karlsson (-5)

T12 - Matt Gogel (-4)

T12 - Stuart Appleby (-4)

T12 - Marco Dawson (-4)

T12 - John Daly (-4)

T12 - Bob Estes (-4)

T12 - Steve Flesch (-4)

T12 - Rob Labritz (-4)

T12 - Boo Weekley (-4)

T12 - Tom Gillis (-4)

T12 - David McKenzie (-4)

T22 - Fred Funk (-3)

T22 - Rod Pampling (-3)

T22 - Billy Mayfair (-3)

T22 - Paul Stankowski (-3)

T22 - Shane Bertsch (-3)

T22 - Michael Allen (-3)

T22 - Scott Dunlap (-3)

T22 - Chris DiMarco (-3)

T22 - Olin Browne (-3)

T22 - Bernhard Langer (-3)

T22 - John Senden (-3)

T22 - Miguel Angel Jiménez (-3)

T22 - Mario Tiziani (-3)

T22 - Brian Cooper (-3)

T36 - Kirk Triplett (-2)

T36 - Woody Austin (-2)

T36 - Corey Pavin (-2)

T36 - Paul Broadhurst (-2)

T36 - Ken Tanigawa (-2)

T36 - Glen Day (-2)

T36 - Duffy Waldorf (-2)

T36 - Ernie Els (-2)

T36 - Jeff Maggert (-2)

T36 - Richard Green (-2)

T36 - Y.E. Yang (-2)

T47 - Billy Andrade (-1)

T47 - Jesper Parnevik (-1)

T47 - Jason Bohn (-1)

T47 - Lee Janzen (-1)

T47 - Thongchai Jaidee (-1)

T47 - Tom Pernice Jr. (-1)

T47 - Tim O'Neal (-1)

T47 - Ryan Jansa (-1)

T47 - Dicky Pride (-1)

T56 - Tim Herron (E)

T56 - Scott McCarron (E)

T56 - Paul Goydos (E)

T56 - David Duval (E)

T56 - Jerry Kelly (E)

T56 - Retief Goosen (E)

T56 - Dick Mast (E)

T63 - Harrison Frazar (+1)

T63 - Jeff Sluman (+1)

T63 - Brett Quigley (+1)

T66 - John Huston (+2)

T66 - Scott Verplank (+2)

T66 - Steve Pate (+2)

T66 - Carlos Franco (+2)

T66 - Colin Montgomerie (+2)

71 - Ken Duke (+3)

T72 - Robert Damron (+4)

T72 - Jim Furyk (+4)

T72 - Hank Kim (+4)

T75 - José María Olazábal (+5)

T75 - Robert Gamez (+5)

T75 - Dennis Hendershott (+5)

78 - Dan Forsman (+8)

More details on Sanford International will be updated as the tournament progresses.