Steven Cohen net worth: How much is the New York team’s owner in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL worth?

Steven Cohen is an affluent businessman who has invested in several ventures across USA. The 67-year-old manages one of the biggest hedge funds in the country. He is also the primary founder of the point 72 asset management company worth over $27 billion.

Aditionally, Cohen also owns the succesfull MLB franchise, the New York Mets worth over $2.4 billion in 2020. However, his substantial investment came quite recently when he bought a team in Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy's virtual golf league called the TGL.

According to Forbes, Steven Cohen is worth over $17.5 billion, making him one of the richest men in the country. He comfortably sits in the 38th position of the Forbes 400 list while being the 94th richest billionaire in the world.

Interestingly, Steven Cohen also leads from the front in philanthropic efforts and has given over $1 billion to such causes. He has donated extensively to the causes related to veterans' and children's health.

The American billionaire has also had his fair share of controversy and had to close down his previous hedge fund due to insider trading charges that cost him around $1.8 million in remunerations. However, his latest venture in the Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy led TGL is quite interesting as the billionaire hopes to invest in a league that is considerably new compared to the big sporting leagues around the country.

Steven Cohen wants to make New York proud by his recent investment in TGL

The TGL will function alongside the PGA Tour from January 2024. The event will be held on Monday in accordance with other PGA Tour events. Cohen believes TGL will be a game-changer in the sport of golf and can seriosuly help with it's reach.

Steven Cohen has bought the New York based team for TGL and spoke about the ownership and future of the league to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

"We're excited to partner with TMRW Sports and represent New York as a founding TGL team. As golf continues to grow in popularity, there's a demand for enhanced access to the sport and the world's top players."

Cohen added:

"TGL's primetime schedule will offer an up-close, fast-paced, and innovative take on the sport that will appeal to traditional golf and new fans alike. We're excited to be a part of TGL and build a team that makes New York proud."

TGL is a revolutionary step in the world of golf where Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy have designed a meticulous format featuring three-person golf teams competing on a simulator and a game area located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Many noteworthy golfers have decided to play for the esteemed league, including the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Expand Tweet