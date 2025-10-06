Steven Fisk leaps past Joaquin Niemann, 91 others to new career-best ranking spot

Steven Fisk made a huge jump in the Official World Golf Ranking after his impressive performance at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship. The American golfer won the PGA Tour event by two strokes, registering a win over Garrick Higgo. He has jumped into the top 100 in the OWGR. He was ranked 183 before the tournament but gained 35.61011 points and jumped to 91, surpassing Joaquin Niemann, who is ranked 114.

Fisk’s win at the Sanderson Farms Championship came after his long struggle on the PGA Tour this season. He has played in 23 tournaments and missed the cut in 14 of them. In the entire season, he only recorded two finishes in the top 10.

Prior to the Sanderson Farms Championship, Steven Fisk played the Procore Championship, where he finished in T30. He started the campaign at the Sony Open and missed the cut in that, and then struggled in his next outing at The American Express. However, some of his notable finishes are T4 at the Puerto Rico Open, T13 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, and T28 at the ISCO Championship.

Steven Fisk gets candid about his win at Sanderson Farms Championship

In the post-round press conference of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Steven Fisk opened up about his performance. He reflected on how important it was for him to win the event. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"It's job security. I think I mentioned in another interview earlier that we all think we're good enough to compete out here and to win, and to come out here today and play like I did, and finally I truly know that I'm good enough to be a PGA TOUR winner is really cool."

Fisk had a tough start at the PGA Tour event with a round of 70, but then played another round of 65, followed by the third round of 65. He bounced back in the fourth round and added three birdies on the last three holes, which helped him to win. He talked about his last hole performance in the post-round conference and said:

"The one on 17 is just kind of exactly how we saw it riding the wind in there. With as windy as it was, it's a little lucky for it to be as close as it did. 18, I'll be honest, I pulled it a little bit. I wasn't quite going left of that pin, but it worked out really good."

Garrick Higgo settled in solo second place, followed by Rasmus Højgaard, tied for third with Vince Whaley and Danny Walker at 19-under.

