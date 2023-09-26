“Stick to what is authentic to you” - Paige Spiranac shares insights for building a personal brand 

Paige Spiranac is a golfer-turned-influencer, who has achieved much succes in her career. The path to her success has been neither an easy one, nor a conventional one. Recently, the 30-year-old shared her tips to achieving success.

Spiranac is known for her bold style, unapologetic expression and golf skills. Needless to say, she has faced a lot of criticism over the years, which she has learned to brush off.

Speaking about her path to success, Spiranac said (via Yahoo news):

“Stick to what is authentic to you. When I was trying to play golf professionally, it didn’t feel right to me, so I pivoted. I wanted to stay in this industry that I love so much.

"When I started social media, no one was doing this. There were no Instagram golf girls.”

Paige Spiranac talks about dealing with criticism over her career

Spiranac spends a lot of her time on the golf course. She also gives tips and tricks about golf, as well as updates and opinions on the happenings in the golf world. Her bold dressing sense and fashion though, have garnered criticism from several people.

Spiranac has tried to constantly break that barrier, and being true to herself is quite important for her:

“If you’re trying to put on a facade, people are going to see right through that.

"I'm so desensitized to what people say about me now because I've been doing this for a long time. One thing that really helped was disconnecting myself from what the situation is.”

When it comes to brand style, though, Paige Spiranac said that it's important for her brand image to align with the company's. That leads to a natural and successful collaboration that matches the styles of both parties.

The most important advice Paige Spiranac gave was to continue going after whatever dreams one has, regardless of whether or not they're in the social media space. Being authentic and finding the passion to pursue a career is the most important step in finding success, according to Spiranc.