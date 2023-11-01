“Still limping” – Fans react to Tiger Woods arriving at the El Cardonal Golf course ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship

Tiger Woods was observed moving around the El Cardonal Golf Course on Tuesday, October 31, ahead of the 2023 WWT Championship. This marks the first time El Cardonal at Diamante will host a PGA Tour event.

El Cardonal at Diamante, which is located in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is the first golf course ever designed by Woods. It opened in 2014 and has entered into a five-year deal with the PGA Tour to host the WWT Championship. The event was previously hosted at El Camaleon Golf Club near Cancun but has now become the venue for the inaugural event of LIV Golf's season.

The PGA Tour shared a video on X (formerly called X) in which Tiger was seen moving around Diamante in a golf cart and having a chat with a couple of officials. However, a slight limp could still be observed in the golfer's walk during the last few seconds of the video.

Fans on social media were excited to have a glimpse of their favorite superstar on the golf course. However, they were also concerned about the limp in Woods' walk.

Here's a look at some of the interesting reactions:

"Still limping"

"That’s a big limp still."

"Nike needs to make better glasses."

"He’s hunting!"

"Thank God he wasn't driving..."

"We knew he was going to be limping forever, even before the fusion. If he can be pain-free he will play top-flight golf; there is no question about it."

"Still not walking great."

"Still pronounced limp."

"Please get him to confirm PNC, please, and thank you."

"Oh,…oh now you want a driver to drive you around!!….🤬🤬🤬🤬"

"21. Majors confirmed."

"One more win, one more win. I don’t care if Kraft Nabisco is open. He needs 83."

"I wish his gate looked better."

"Nice to see he is not the driver lol."

Will Tiger Woods play in the WWT Championship?

The 82-time PGA Tour winner is not competing at the World Wide Technology Championship, which will begin on Thursday, November 2, at El Cardonal at Diamante.

Although Tiger Woods is still not quite fit enough to compete on the PGA Tour, he has increased his practice frequency to make a comeback soon. He was last seen playing at the Masters, where he withdrew ahead of the final day due to his knee struggles.

Following the withdrawal, the 15-time major champion underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April and has been out of action since then. Last month, he was seen playing a few holes with his son Charlie Woods at The Hay at Pebble Beach.

A couple of weeks ago, the field for the Hero World Challenge was announced, but one spot was reserved for a later announcement. Rumors suggested that it might be saved for Woods himself. However, in his most recent appearance at Diamante, the golfer was still seen limping.

The 47-year-old American is expected to play at the PNC Championship with Charlie, where they have been regular participants for the last few years. He is also expected to compete in the inaugural season of TGL, a tech-infused league launched by him and Rory McIlroy.