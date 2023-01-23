“Still want to play on this tour” - Henrik Stenson is expecting more DP World Tour appearances

Ousted Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson’s return to the DP World Tour seems to have gone well for him. The ace golfer finished T20, 10 under par and eight shots behind winner Victor Perez in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Despite the forgettable result, the Swede said that he enjoyed his return to the European circuit. Speaking at Yas Links after the event, the LIV Golf player said that he had 'fun' catching up with other players.

The golfer added that he played well. The Swede then went on to state that he 'still wants to play on this tour'. Speaking to Golf Digest on Sunday, Henrik Stenson said:

“It’s been fun to catch up with a lot of the other players and people on this tour. I’ve played and lived in this region for so many years. I know a lot of people and hadn’t seen many of them since last summer. No one has stepped up to my face and told me they have a problem with me.”

It is pertinent to note that this was Stenson’s first trip back to the DP World Tour since the Genesis Scottish Open last July. The ace golfer went on to address the arbitration case next month that will ultimately decide if LIV golfers, including himself, will be allowed to compete on the DP World Tour in the future.

Stating his wish for a positive result, Stenson said:

“I’ll be watching the arbitration case with interest. I’m not going to guess on the result. But it will be interesting to see what comes after it. I still want to play on this tour. In my mind, nothing has changed from when I started playing on multiple tours."

"I’ve always supported Europe. It’s been a big part of my career. Nothing will ever change that. In fact, I could see me playing here more often than in past years if it turns out I can. It’s all a tangle at the moment though.”

Henrik Stenson on possible Ryder Cup return

Stenson also sounded optimistic about the Ryder Cup. While it remains unclear whether LIV golfers will be allowed to play in the international event, the Swede stated that it wasn’t 'impossible' for him to qualify for it. He said:

“I’ve watched Ryder Cups before, those I haven’t played in. And, of course, there will be some emotions involved for me this year. But if I go out and win the Open Championship again and do well elsewhere, I might qualify."

"It’s not impossible. And it would certainly be the irony of ironies. But until we know exactly what is happening, no one can say what the situation is going to be. I’m not a guy who wants to guess.”

It should be noted that Stenson was announced as Team Europe captain for the 2023 edition of the Ryder Cup in Rome. However, the 46-year-old soon moved to LIV Golf, and thus lost his role as the international side’s captain. The 2016 Champion Golfer even faced harsh criticism for his untimely defection as well.

