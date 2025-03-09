"Such a bad take" - Fan trolled for comparing Phil Mickelson's possible win at LIV Hong Kong to Tiger Woods' achievement

Golf veteran Phil Mickelson is close to winning his first LIV Golf event in Hong Kong. After Round 2 ended on Saturday, March 8, Mickelson was tied for fourth place with a score of 8-under par. Courtesy of his outings in the initial rounds, heading into the ongoing Round 3, Mickelson can come out on top and win the event with a good performance.

Ad

Speculating on the same, a LIV Golf fan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), claimed if Mickelson can win LIV Golf Hong Kong, then his victory at the event will be bigger than Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters win.

"If 54 year old Phil Mickelson were to win LIV Hong Kong this year, it would be a more impressive feat than Tiger Woods winning the 2019 Masters. This is an undisputed fact."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after the tweet was made, fans flooded the comments section to give their opinions on the claim, with one fan writing:

"That’s such a bad take."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some more reactions to the claim made by the X (formerly Twitter) user.

"I want Phil to win too but let’s not go crazy.." a user wrote.

"Ehh lol idk about this one. I’m all for it happening but Hong Kong is not the Masters. Not even close," another user wrote.

"HELLLLLL NOOOOO. And I’m a fan of LIV golf," one user wrote.

Ad

"Nahhh, c’mon, Phil winning the PGA was a big deal. Tiger-ish, but this isn’t," another added.

"I love @PhilMickelson & I love your loyalty to LIV but you’re insane. 🤝" a user wrote.

If Phil Mickelson can win in Hong Kong, it will be his first professional win since 2021. That year, he claimed the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions, finishing ahead of Steven Alker and David Toms.

Ad

A look at who Phil Mickelson will be paired with in Round 3 of LIV Golf Hong Kong

In Round 3 of LIV Golf Hong Kong, Phil Mickelson will be paired with Sebastian Munoz and Mito Pereira on Hole 1. The trio, along with other LIV Golfers will tee off at 12:35 PM local time.

Here is a detailed look at the pairings for LIV Hong Kong:

Ad

Hole 1

Sebastian Munoz (-8)

Phil Mickelson (-8)

Mito Pereira (-8)

Leaders Start (Hole 1- 12:46 pm local time)

Sergio Garcia (-11)

Paul Casey (-11)

Peter Uihlein (-11)

Hole 2

Graeme McDowell (-7)

Jon Rahm (-7)

Bryson DeChambeau (-7)

Hole 3

Dean Burmester (-7)

Tom McKibbin (-7)

Lucas Herbert (-7)

Hole 4

Martin Kaymer (-7)

Cameron Tringale (-7)

Andy Ogletree (-7)

Hole 5

Carlos Ortiz (-4)

Thomas Pieters (-4)

Harold Varner III (-4)

Hole 6

Kevin Na (-4)

Louis Oosthuizen (-4)

Abraham Ancer (-4)

Ad

Hole 7

Henrik Stenson (-4)

Charles Howell III (-4)

Branden Grace (-4)

Hole 8

Brooks Koepka (-3)

Danny Lee (-3)

Charl Schwartzel (-4)

Hole 9

Ben Campbell (-3)

Cameron Smith (-3)

Caleb Surratt (-3)

Hole 10

Brendan Steele (-2)

Matt Jones (-2)

Sam Horsfield (-3)

Hole 11

Luis Masaveu (-2)

Jason Kokrak (-2)

Lee Westwood (-2)

Hole 12

Ian Poulter (-1)

Richard Bland (-1)

Anirban Lahiri (-2)

Hole 13

Charles Howell III (E)

Adrian Meronk (-1)

Frederik Kjettrup (-1)

Ad

Hole 14

Yubin Jang (+1)

Ollie Schniederjans (E)

Talor Gooch (E)

Hole 15

Dustin Johnson (+7)

Anthony Kim (+3)

Matthew Wolff (+1)

Hole 16

Joaquín Niemann (-5)

Bubba Watson (-5)

David Puig (-5)

Hole 17

Chieh-Po Lee (-6)

Patrick Reed (-6)

Tyrrell Hatton (-6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback