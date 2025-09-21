"Such a bummer" - Lexi Thompson reacts to the NW Arkansas Championship getting called off

Lexi Thompson was left frustrated after the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship was called off due to heavy rain. The LPGA confirmed on Sunday, September 21, that play at the Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas would not continue.Thompson, who had finished her opening 18 holes before play was halted, shared her reaction on Instagram.“Such a bummer only getting 18 in at the @nwachampionship , but can’t control the weather unfortunately. I just want to say thank you to @walmart and @proctergamble and all other sponsors for always putting on a great event here in Arkansas, and always supporting the @lpga_tour over the last 19 years! We greatly appreciate everything you do. Also big thanks to all the volunteers, fans and course staff this week for making it possible,” Lexi Thompson wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRain had already delayed the second round on Saturday, and an additional 3.25 inches overnight left the course unplayable. With forecasts calling for more rain through Tuesday, LPGA officials said finishing the required 36 holes to make the tournament official was highly unlikely.With only one round completed, no CME points will be awarded. The LPGA added that Walmart and Procter &amp; Gamble will pay more than required and ensure every player receives a share of the purse.How did Lexi Thompson perform in the first round of the NW Arkansas Championship?Lexi Thompson shot a 2-under 69 to sit T66 before play was suspended. Starting on the 10th tee, she birdied the par-4 12th and closed the back nine in 34 strokes. On the front nine, she added birdies at the 1st and 9th and had a bogey at the 6th, finishing in 35.Thompson hit 12 of 13 fairways, averaged 259 yards off the tee, reached 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and needed 30 putts to finish the day.Here is Lexi Thompson's hole-by-hole scorecard from round 1:Front Nine (OUT – Par 36)Hole 1 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 2 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 3 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 4 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 5 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 6 (Par 3): 4 – BogeyHole 7 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 8 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 9 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieFront-nine total: 35 (-1)Back Nine (IN – Par 35)Hole 10 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 11 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 12 (Par 4): 3 – BirdieHole 13 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 14 (Par 5): 5 – ParHole 15 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 16 (Par 4): 4 – ParHole 17 (Par 3): 3 – ParHole 18 (Par 5): 5 – ParBack-nine total: 34 (-1)Overall Round-1 Total: 69 (-2)