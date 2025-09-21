The first round of the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship kicked off on Friday, September 19, at the Pinnacle Country Club. However, the tournament’s second round was suspended due to weather challenges.

Ad

A heavy downpour unfortunately interrupted the golf action at the Pinnacle Country Club on Saturday, September 20, and the round was suspended at 12:01 p.m. local time. The practice facilities were closed as a result of the weather, and after the heavy lightning ceased, officials were sent out to assess the course to determine if the round could still continue.

After a thorough assessment, officials declared that the course was unplayable and the LPGA Tour released a statement that read:

Ad

Trending

“Due to dangerous weather remaining in the area and an unplayable golf course, play at the @NWAChampionship has been suspended for the remainder of the day. An update regarding tomorrow’s resumption will be announced later this afternoon.”

LPGA @LPGA Due to dangerous weather remaining in the area and an unplayable golf course, play at the @NWAChampionship has been suspended for the remainder of the day. An update regarding tomorrow's resumption will be announced later this afternoon.

Ad

The 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship features a field of 144 golfers competing at Pinnacle Country Club. This year, golfers are vying for a share of the $3 million prize money, with the winner taking home $450,000.

Following the tournament’s first round, Minami Katsu and Sarah Schmelzel took a share of the lead. They both scored 8-under 63, one stroke ahead of Somi Lee, Lilia Vu, and four others, who tied for third place with 7-under each.

Ad

Notably, the majority of players were yet to complete their second round, and only eight groups were able to complete at least one hole before play was suspended on Saturday. The LPGA Tour has yet to provide an update regarding tee times for the continuation of the second round.

Who won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last year?

In 2024, Jasmine Suwannapura clinched the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship title after beating Lucy Li in a playoff. The former scored rounds of 63-72-61 in the tournament, tying with the latter with a total of 17-under after 54 holes.

Ad

Suwannapura and Li headed into a playoff on Pinnacle Country Club’s 18th hole, and they both made a birdie on the first extra hole. However, a determined Suwannapura soon clinched the title after draining a sensational 12-foot eagle on the second extra playoff hole.

Her victory at the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship marked Jasmine Suwannapura’s third LPGA Tour title. She had previously secured her maiden Tour win at the Marathon Classic in 2018, and then a second win at the 2019 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, which she won with Cydney Clanton.

Ad

Although Suwannapura had a great run at Pinnacle Country Club last year, she isn't doing so well in the tournament this year. She got off to a bad start, struggling through her first round and scoring 2-over across her first 18 holes.

The three-time LPGA Tour winner landed in a tie for 130th place with Lottie Woad, Yu Liu, and five others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More