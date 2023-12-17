Tiger Woods arrived at the PNC Championship this Sunday wearing the traditional red and black colors. It is a combination that has made history in world golf, as those colors have seen Woods win more than 80 PGA Tour tournaments, including 15 Majors.

However, it did not go unnoticed by fans that Tiger Woods is sporting the emblem of his main sponsor, Nike, on his t-shirt. Given the rumors that the relationship could break up in the near future, it has been hinted that this could be Woods' last appearance wearing that brand.

This has sparked nostalgia for some fans, as Nike has been the sponsor that has accompanied Woods throughout his brilliant career. Others have already begun to wonder who the legend's next sponsor will be.

Let's see some of the reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter) on this issue:

Woods and Nike have a history that goes back 27 years, as the brand signed the then rising star immediately after he turned pro. According to reports, this sponsorship relationship has earned Tiger Woods more than $500 million.

Why does Tiger Woods wear black and red on tournament Sundays?

Most professional golfers wear a different color every tournament day. This can be due to a variety of reasons, from personal tastes to promotional commitments. For Tiger Woods, the tradition is no different.

According to Golfweek, Woods has explained that his choice of black and red for tournament Sundays is related to his mother. She would have made the legend notice in his youth the power that the red color transmits.

It is not a minor detail that Woods' mother is a native of Thailand, where it is customary to wear different colors depending on the day of the week. Red is the color of choice there for Sundays.

It is also true that red is an extremely distinctive color to the human eye, which makes it easier to recognize Woods in the crowd that usually surrounds him at events. This may also have influenced the Big Cat's choice of colors.

Tiger is playing the PNC Championship teaming up with his son Charlie. Team Woods finished T11 in the first round, while this Sunday they are in 9th place at the 11th hole.