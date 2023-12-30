“Virtuosity comparable to that of a Mozart, a Michelangelo, a Picasso” - Golf will never see another player like Tiger Woods, insists Brandel Chamblee

Tiger Woods' greatness has been described by countless voices in the golf world, including Brandel Chamblee. The former golfer-turned-commentator opined that Woods' virtuosity is "comparable to that of a Mozart, a Michelangelo, a Picasso."

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) recently recalled a statement from Chamblee in which he said, among other things, that Tiger Woods has "no rival" in terms of his impact on professional golf.

Chamblee responded to the fan's post on Friday, December 29, reaffirming his original comments.

"There’s never been another player like him in this game and I can’t imagine there ever will be," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Brandel Chamblee's statement that prompted this exchange on X was as follows (via X @JackMoreno):

“He possesses an aptitude for this game that we cannot explain. There have been players who were geniuses at striking the ball, players who were geniuses in the short game, players whose genius was in strategy and players who had a flair for the moment. But no player has ever woven all these threads into the kind of tapestry that makes up the game of Tiger Woods."

"Such virtuosity, comparable to that of a Mozart, a Michelangelo, a Picasso, a da Vinci, a Rembrandt, makes us wonder how gifts so absolute come into being. We evaluate artists and athletes by how they are able to change history. Tiger has no rival for impact in his profession."

Tiger Woods and his impact on world golf

The best way to measure Tiger Woods' impact on world golf is through his achievements and records, both as an amateur and during his professional career.

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful amateur players in the sport's history despite having a relatively short career (he turned professional at the age of 20). He won 21 tournaments, including the Junior World Golf Championship six times and the US Junior Amateur and the US Amateur thrice.

Woods' brilliant professional career includes 110 professional victories, 82 of them on the PGA Tour (15 Majors). Beyond these historic statistics, the 'Big Cat' has numerous other records.

Among these are his more than 600 weeks at No. 1 in the world rankings and his 52 consecutive rounds scoring par or better (the streak extends to 66 consecutive rounds if non-PGA Tour events are taken into account).

In addition, Woods has recorded 55 wins and four losses in events in which he was leading or tied for first place after 54 holes (14 and 1 in Majors).

Finally, Woods has successfully defended PGA Tour titles 24 times. In addition, he is one of only two players in history (Jack Nicklaus) to complete the career Grand Slam three times and the only player to win all four Majors in a row (known as the Tiger Slam).