Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim nearing exemption from mandatory military service with dominant performance at the Asian Games

Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim are in China playing in the Asian Games 2023. They were not just playing to win the tournament but also to get South Korean military exemptions.

Sharing the piece of information on X (formerly Twitter), NUCLR GOLF wrote that both the golfers are in the South Korean team and on their way to winning the gold.

Interestingly, South Korea has a compulsion of 21 months of military service that could be avoided only in certain special circumstances.

The professional golfers of Asian origin who played on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour were initially prohibited from playing in the Asian Games. However, the newest rule change allowed Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim to participate in the mega event and have a chance to get exemptions from the South Korean military.

How have Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim performed in the 2022-23 season?

Both the South Korean golfers played numerous events on the PGA Tour this season. While Im did not win any tournament this season, Kim did win the Sony Open in Hawaii earlier in January.

Let's take a closer look at each of the South Korean's golfers' performances this season:

Sungjae Im's Results in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season

The 25-year-old South Korean golfer played 30 tournaments on the leading American Tour this season. He missed the cut only on six instances.

Although Sungjae Im could not register a single win this season, he did finish 18 times inside the top 25. Interestingly, he had nine top 10 finishes as well. He has earned a total of $6,487,421 playing on the PGA Tour.

Below are the leaderboard standings of Sungajae Im this season:

Shriners Children's Open - 7

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T29

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T34

Hero World Challenge - T8

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T13

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed Cut

The American Express - T18

Farmers Insurance Open - T4

WM Phoenix Open - T6

The Genesis Invitational - T56

The Honda Classic - T42

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard - T21

THE PLAYERS Championship - T6

Masters Tournament - T16

RBC Heritage - T7

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - 6

Wells Fargo Championship - T8

PGA Championship Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - Missed Cut

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday - T41

U.S. Open - Missed Cut

Travelers Championship - T29

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T24

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed Cut

The Open - T20

3M Open - Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship - T14

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T6

BMW Championship - 7

TOUR Championship - 24

Si Woo Kim's Results in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season

The 28-year-old South Korean golfer had a decent season on the leading American Tour. He had 28 starts this season and missed the cut only in five of them.

Si Woo Kim won the Sony Open in Hawaii and earned a whopping $1,422,000 paycheck. He finished five times inside the top 10.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Si Woo Kim on the PGA Tour this season:

Shriners Children's Open - T8

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T45

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T52

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T35

Sony Open in Hawaii - 1

The American Express - T22

Farmers Insurance Open - T25

WM Phoenix Open - T23

The Genesis Invitational - Missed Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T39

THE PLAYERS Championship - T27

Valero Texas Open - T39

Masters Tournament - T29

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T7

Wells Fargo Championship - T43

AT&T Byron Nelson - T2

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T29

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday - 4

U.S. Open - T39

Travelers Championship - Missed Cut

The Open - Missed Cut

Wyndham Championship - T33

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T16

BMW Championship - T31

TOUR Championship - T20

Si Woo Kim finished in 20th spot in the FedEx Cup rankings. He earned a total of $5,380,062 competing on the PGA Tour 2022-23 season.