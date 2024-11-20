"Surprisingly unathletic", "She has potential"- Fans react to Caitlin Clark's game at the 2024 RSM Classic

Caitlin Clark played in the Pro-Am event of the 2024 RSM Classic on Wednesday, November 20. This is the second time in a week that Clark has shown off her golfing skills, as last Wednesday she played in the Pro-Am event of the LPGA Tour's ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge.

The PGA Tour's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video showing Caitlin Clark's swing. Many fans have reacted to the post with their opinions.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some users think Clark's swing is of poor quality, while others consider it is a display of her great athleticism. However, most of those who reacted think it is a work in progress.

One X user posted the following:

"Surprisingly unathletic!"

Expand Tweet

Another fan said the following:

"Manageable, she has potential"

Expand Tweet

Let's take a look at some other reactions on X:

"Work in progress - give her 3 months of instruction & she’s ready," one fan posted.

"Still better than mine," another user posted.

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson also weighed in on Caitlin Clark's golfing prowess. Johnson played with Clark in the Pro-Am event at the RSM Classic and had this to say after the event (via PGA Tour News Service):

"This is one of the hardest games there is, and golf is not a priority (for her), but the fact that she can put the clubface on the ball that consistent is pretty impressive."

Caitlin Clark and Golf

After playing in the RSM Classic Pro-Am, Caitlin Clark said she is a "big fan" of golf. It's a relationship that began as a child, as it was one of the sports she played during her school years.

Before playing in the pro-am event at the LPGA Tour's ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge a week ago, Clark shared some details of her relationship with golf. She said her father was the one who introduced her to the sport at the age of six.

In high school, the current Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star focused on basketball, with soccer as her second sport. This took her away from golf a bit, but never completely.

So much so, in fact, that after a historic rookie season with the WNBA's Indiana Fever, Clark said she would devote her offseason to golf. Weeks later, it was announced that she would be playing in the ANNIKA Pro-Am and then the RSM Classic.

By her own admission, her golf handicap is 16 (via Golf.com). She also said she is working with golf instructor Martha Foyer-Faulconer at the Crooked Stick in Carmel, Indiana.

Clark played her first season as a pro in 2024. She broke several WNBA records and finished with the Rookie of the Year award, in addition to other accolades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback