“Sweet. It’s a good feeling”: Brooks Koepka reacts to winning $4,000,000 bonus after finishing 3rd in LIV Standings

Brooks Koepka, the champion of LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah tournament, had two reasons to celebrate his victory today. In addition to winning the $4 million race, he even got a bonus of $4 million for finishing third in the season points race.

Well, Koepka needed to birdie two of his final three holes to finish at 14-under 196 and equal Talor Gooch, who had a 62. He finished with a 2-under 68 and successfully defended his championship with a birdie on the second playoff hole to defeat the latter.

However, unaware of his current season point standings, Brooks Koepka was spotted looking surprised as well as happier in a recent post shared by LIV Golf’s X handle.

In the above video, the interviewer was asking the five-time major championship winner if he had any idea that with his LIV Golf Jeddah triumph, he got a third position in the season’s standing. To this, Koepka asked if he really did.

The interviewer then informed him, stating that in addition to getting the third position, he also won $4 million with this triumph. To this, Brooks Koepka happily remarked:

"Sweet. It’s a good feeling.”

It was indeed a very sweet surprise for the champion in Jeddah who successfully defended his crown after winning it last year.

Talor Gooch to became LIV Golf's Individual champion for 2023

After the weekend game at Jeddah, Talor Gooch was crowned LIV Golf's individual champion for 2023. The season-long championship fight came with a whopping amount of $18 million prize for Gooch.

The 31-year-old golfer made history by being the first winner of LIV Golf's inaugural complete season. Gooch went into a playoff with Brooks Koepka at the Jeddah tournament, ensuring he also won the individual leaderboard.

With 172 points, he led the standings going into the final day. On Sunday, with six holes left to play, Gooch climbed to the top of the leaderboard with 178 points.

Fans must not forget that The RangeGoats GC standout had won three individual tournaments at this year’s competitions. At the LIV Golf Andalucia event, he won his first championship.

Then, he subsequently won back-to-back titles, first in Singapore and then in Adelaide the following week.

To this, in a talk with LIV Golf, Gooch stated:

“It's been a culmination of years of hard work and patience. I played really well last year, and I couldn't close out some tournaments. Some of that experience of failing last year, I think kind of set me up to succeed for this year when I was in those same positions.”