“Symbolic of the future of TGL” – Fans react to the SoFi Stadium Dome collapsing ahead of the TGL season start

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's virtual golf series, TGL, is all set to start with its inaugural match in January 2024. However, ahead of the commencement of the tournament, the SoFi Stadium Dome collapsed.

The competition was supposed to take place there, but the building fell before the game. The damage that prompted uproar overnight may force a delay in the series premiere.

NUCLR Golf announced the news on its X (previous Twitter account) with the following caption:

"#NEW: The dome structure has collapsed at the SoFi Stadium where TGL matches are slated to be played early next year. Unclear how this will affect preparations for the league. (📸: @luckiestgolfer via @flushingitgolf )"

In the comments section, fans made fun of the virtual series by claiming TGL has no future. One user commented:

"Symbolic of the future of TGL"

One user mockingly claimed that Phil Mickelson, the six-time major champion, was responsible for the collision.

"Look at the cameras. I bet Phil did this. Lol"

Mickelson has been an ardent supporter of LIV Golf while Woods and McIlroy criticized the series and the players who joined the circuit. Interestingly, Woods and McIlroy started TGL as a threat to LIV Golf.

"Foreshadowing," commented another fan.

"It is too early to determine the impact on our timelines" - TGL comments on the incident

As the venue of the TGL tournament has been damaged, fans can expect a possible delay for the series to start, which is initially set to begin in January 2024. TGL released a statement on the incident. They shared an email with Reuters saying:

"At this time, while we assess the damage, it is too early to determine the impact on our timelines."

The SoFi stadium course is a 70,240-seat sports and entertainment indoor stadium. The venue is located in Inglewood, California, USA.

The TGL series is a virtual golf series that will take place in an indoor stadium. There would be 15 regular matches featuring six teams based on geographical locations.

The sixth teams of the series are - Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL New York, and TGL San Francisco.

Twenty-four players will be playing at the TGL. However, Jon Rahm withdrew from the competition, leaving on vacant spot that would be filled ahead of the start of the series.

TGL features an exclusive format, unlike standard golf competitions. There will be 15 holes in each match. Six of the holes will be used for a one-on-one competition between two teams, while the remaining nine will be set for a team play match. The teams with play in the semi-final and final at the end of the season.

TGL tournaments will take place in primetime on Mondays and Tuesdays.