“Take that LIV” “Golf but louder” – Fans take a jibe at LIV Golf as Rory McIlroy sings in celebration at the 2024 Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy celebrated his win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by singing "Don't Stop Believin'" while sipping beer.

On Sunday, April 28, McIlroy claimed the title at TPC Louisiana alongside Shane Lowry after beating Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in the playoff. This was his 25th win on the PGA Tour and Lowry's third.

Following the win, Rory McIlroy and Lowry went to the TPC Louisiana's 19th green stage for some post-event celebration. While both were holding cans of beer, McIlroy also had a microphone. With a live band playing in the background, he joined them to sing Journey's popular track, "Don't Stop Believin'".

The clip was shared by Brody Miller from Athletic.com on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans enjoyed McIlroy's celebration and showered praise for the golfer on social media. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Golf but Louder," one fan quoted LIV Golf's tagline

"Take that Liv golf lmao," another user wrote."

"I’ve always had great respect for @McIlroyRory and now it’s even greater," one fan commented.

"truly think rory was built for team sports. ryder cup now this 2 man tourney. wish he could get hot, seems like genuine great guy," this fan also praised the Northern Irishman.

"1. Shane doesn't know the words. 2. People don't know the difference between Ireland and Northern Ireland ha," one user posted.

"I love it ! And great to see him and Shane having fun. I would much rather see this than him having to answer another question about all the politics of golf last few years. Enjoy laddies. ❤️, another fan wrote.

Will Rory McIlroy compete at the CJ Cup against Byron Nelson?

After competing nearly every week for the past month, Rory McIlroy will take a much-deserved rest this week and has opted out of the CJ Cup with Byron Nelson.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the PGA Tour's next stop, which will take place from Thursday, May 2, to Sunday, May 5, at TPC Craig Ranch. Although McIlroy is not competing this week, the 156-player field at the event will have some star power, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris, Tom Kim, and defending champion Jason Day competing this week.

The total purse size of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be $9.5 million, with the winner bagging a paycheck of $1.71 million.