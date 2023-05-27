Take a look at Brooks Koepka's driver mishap at LIV Golf DC

Brooks Koepka returned to the golf course after winning his fifth major at Oak Hills. He joined the star-studded field of LIV Golf DC, which started the inaugural round on Friday, May 26

In the first round, Koepka finished with a score of 72. However, the American golfer broke his driver while playing in the first nine holes.

Speaking about his cracked driver, Koepka said via Golf Monthly:

"Yeah. I warmed up with it on the range, and then the hole I hit it on out here, it cracked. Thank God it cracked now instead of coming down the stretch last week."

When the new driver arrived on the sixth hole, the officials found that the damage was not enough to replace it with a new one. However, he was finally allowed to change the driver after nine holes. Brooks Koepka went on say:

"I guess the rule is it's got to be significantly damaged or something -- I'm not sure what the wording is, but the crack was, I don't know, not big enough or not damaged enough, and then the toe started to kind of cave in on the end. Once they saw the toe."

"I kept calling them in every hole because the crack was getting worse, and the toe you could tell it was doing that. It happens. I've used it long enough, especially if you're going to hit it at those ball speeds."

The six-time major winner was disappointed with the golf ruling and said:

"It just feels like you're hitting a marshmallow, honestly. It's a weird feeling. It feels like you hit it off the bottom back of the club. Like I said, I don't know what -- beyond damage or whatever wording they used, it's just weird. I don't know, I think golf is a little bit behind the times in ruling."

"If it's cracked, just replace it. If you damage it yourself, I get it, anger or anything like that. But I don't know, I just think -- it's weird. We know it's broken. Everybody agreed on that. That's just the rule. I don't know, it's part of golf, I guess."

Brooks Koepka finished 28th at the LIV Golf DC

LIV Golf DC is underway at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington from May 26 to May 28. After the first round of the event, Brooks Koepka tied up at 28th place alongside Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, and Lee Westwood.

Harold Varner III topped the leaderboard of the first round of LIV Golf DC with a score of under 8. James Piot finished in second place followed by Kevin Na, who finished in a three-way tie alongside Cameron Smith and Mito Pereira.

Brooks Koepka started the round with a bogey on the fourth hole. He carded another bogey on the eighth hole. However, he finally got back in the game with a fresh driver and sank two birdies on the 14th and 18th holes.

