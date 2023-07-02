Take a look at Steph Curry's most memorable moments on the golf course

Steph Curry is widely known to be one of the best three-point shooters of all time in the NBA. Apart from his impeccable basketball skills, Curry is also known for his impressive golfing prowess. From competing on the Korn Ferry Tour to launching his own apparel line, Steph Curry has deep immersed himself in the world of golf. Let's take a look at some of Curry's most memorable golf moments.

Curry's journey into the world of golf has been a rather long one. It first began in April 2015. This was the time he bumped into Justin Rose, who credits Curry with inspiring him to victory at match-play.

In 2016, Curry birdied his first-ever hole at the Augusta Masters, in what he called his bucket-list course. Curry spoke to Golf Digest about the first time he played at the Masters. Even though he was not happy with his ultimate score, he had a great day overall.

"I'd never been there before, so it was a real treat. I'm not going to tell you what I shot, but that was a bucket-list kind of day. I'm a golf fanatic, so to say I played at Augusta is pretty cool."

In November of that same year, Curry went on to break the record for the most 3-pointers shot just after firing a 68 on the golf course.

Fast forward to 2018 and Steph Curry injured himself quite seriously in a game against the Atlanta Hawks. Despite an injured ankle, Curry went on to tee off and finish a round at the Augusta National, alongside Klay Thompson.

Pulgee @urfav_real_shi This shot from Steph Curry in golf is actually crazy impressive This shot from Steph Curry in golf is actually crazy impressive 😭😭 https://t.co/0zdmPXdTKN

In June 2018, Curry was said to have shot a 67 just before his second appearance on the Web.com Tour's Ellie May Classic. While he did not divulge any information to reporters, he did end up posting his score on GHIN.com. Ahead of the Ellie May Classic, he said:

“I definitely feel like I can use the experience last year and the few chances I get to play tournament golf to my advantage. We'll see what happens. Just got to get off to a better start and not hit it into a cup holder of a golf cart on the third shot Thursday.”

Curry donated money, not only to the PGA Tour, but also to Howard University in order to set up men's and women's golf programs. Curry made a seven-figure donation in order to set up a Division I golf program at the historically Black college. The committment was over a span of six years.

How the biggest pep talk with Tiger Woods changed Steph Curry's life

In February of 2021, Steph Curry admitted that the best pep talk he ever had was not from his father but from the legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Speaking about the time when the Warriors were trailing the Grizzlies, he said:

"He actually called me out of the blue back in 2015 during our playoff run in the second round against Memphis. We were down two-one. It was the biggest pep talk of all time, just out of the blue. He spoke some life into that comeback. I said, 'I'm ready for it. I know I can get it done.' He dropped the mic at the end of the call and just said, 'Prove it' and then hung up. It don't get no better than that. He lit the fire under me for sure."

Now, in 2023, Steph Curry gets ready to pair up alongside Klay Thompson for the 2023 Match, a celebrity golf showdown. This year will feature a rather interesting twist as it will be an NBA vs NFL showdown, where Curry and Thompson will take on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Poll : 0 votes