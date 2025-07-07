Taking ‘inspiration’ from Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau takes up the ‘Break 50’ challenge

Tony Finau has joined the trending “Break 50” challenge, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau’s popular YouTube series. The 35-year-old golfer attempted it at his home course, Alpine Country Club, alongside his brother and Big Dawg, with his daughter filming the fun round. The challenge requires players to shoot 23-under-par from forward tees, aiming to finish 18 holes in under 50 strokes.

DeChambeau’s Break 50 series, which has gained over 2.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, features him and guests trying to shoot under 50 while sharing stories and insights during the round. In Finau’s version, shared on his Instagram account, he is seen enjoying the round with lighthearted moments and some impressive play. He also praised Alpine Country Club’s stunning backdrop, calling it “a special spot”, and complimented Big Dawg’s putting, saying:

“If Big Dawg's rolling the rock like that, I like our chances.”

Finau captioned the post:

"Can Finau Fresh break 50 at our home course from the front tees?! Thanks @brysondechambeau for the inspiration! Lessgo!"

The post even caught Bryson DeChambeau’s attention, as he liked the video. Tony Finau and DeChambeau last shared the field at the 2025 US Open in June. While Finau finished T38, the defending champion DeChambeau surprisingly missed the cut.

Tony Finau shares his daily gym routine with his followers

Tony Finau gave fans a glimpse of his fitness routine on June 28, sharing a video of his morning workout. He stressed the importance of consistency in both his gym and golf routines.

"Guys, come along with me and I'll take you through my daily routine and morning routine of floor work, stretching, activation, and strength training,” Finau said in the video.

"Consistency has always been key for me, not only on the golf course, but especially in the gym. Most of the days I don't feel like being in the gym and training, but when I committed to my goals, I committed to the process and the process is every day getting in the gym and getting on the golf course to practice and put the work in. Consistently showing up for yourself every day really pays off. Little by little, a little becomes a lot."

He also shared how he motivates himself on tough days in the gym, repeating phrases like “Strong body, strong mind” and “Rain or shine, we grind.” Finau admitted there are moments when he feels uninspired or exhausted during workouts, but reminding himself of these mantras helps him push through.

On the course, Tony Finau is yet to secure a win this season. He has recorded one top-10 finish at the Genesis Invitational (T5, 8-under) and five top-25s from 16 starts. However, he’s also missed four cuts so far. He is set to make his 17th appearance of the season at the Genesis Scottish Open, scheduled from July 10–13 at The Renaissance Club.

