Taking a look at Tiger Woods’ stunning 2000 season on his 48th birthday

Tiger Woods recently made his comeback to the professional front following his untimely departure at the 2023 Masters Tournament in April. The American golfer played a few tournaments this year, but looked rusty on the course. However, there was a time when Woods was exceptional on the field and delivered stellar results consistently.

The turn of the century was interesting for Woods as he cemented himself as the best golfer in the world in 2000. His record throughout the year was impeccable where his lowest finish was T23 at the Advil Western Open. He won nine championships in a single year and was in the top three six times.

His best performance came at the U.S. Open Championship, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship where he delivered an almost perfect result.

Woods' winning run started in week one of the year 2000 when he won the Mercedes Championship, followed by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in week 5.

It was an impeccable season for Tiger Woods where he created many records, specifically the 'Tiger Slam' which he completed after winning four Major Championships in a row from 2000 - 2001.

Woods started the year with a win and ended it with a win at the Johnie Walker Classic during week 46 of the year 2000.

Tiger Woods's performance at the 2023 PNC Championship provided hope for a potential comeback

PNC Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods has been out of touch since his injury three years ago and hasn't been able to make his mark on the professional stage, failing to regularly appear for championships. However, that seems to be changing and his performance at the 2023 PNC Championship is witness to that.

The PNC Championship is considered more as a bonding event than a competitive championship. Woods looked relaxed throughout the championship and maintained a cohesive partnership with his son Charlie Woods.

Although, the father-son duo finished T5, Tiger Woods looked upbeat about his future and even hopes to play one championship each month from 2024. He has been playing professionally for over two decades now and still wants to challenge the best through hard work and preparation.