Talor Gooch shifts focus to LIV Golf events after missing out on 2023 Ryder Cup 

Talor Gooch had a staggering performance in the 2023 season on the LIV golf circuit. Despite three wins on the breakaway series, the Oklahoma-born golfer was overlooked by United States captain Zach Johnson for the upcoming 2023 Ryder Cup team.

The 31-year-old golfer garnered enough attention to get selected in the 44th edition of the biennial event. However, he knew it would not be enough, he had to perform better in the Majors. But, he failed to capitalize and missed cuts at the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, while finishing T34 in the Masters Tournament.

But nothing has ended for Talor Gooch. He has shifted his focus to winning more individual titles in the season-ending tournaments in the League.

The Oklahoma-born golfer is ranked second, just 21 points behind Cameron Smith, in the LIV Golf individual leaderboard of the season. He hopes to finish on the top and earn more titles in the last few events left this season.

Talor Gooch praised his RangeGoats teammates and was confident of them winning any tournament in any week. He mentioned Thomas Pieters that he had not been having a great season but was sure that the golfer would bounce back. He was quoted by Mirror.co as saying:

"So if you're able to do it, I think that speaks volumes so hopefully we can do that the next two tournaments. We got four guys that can win any week. Thomas [Pieters] hasn't had a great season… but, we all know he's a great player."

Speaking of his other teammates, he praised two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and also mentioned the efforts of Harold Varner III.

"And Bubba has shown some signs of being Bubba. And obviously, Harold [Varner III] and I played well and so at any point in time any of the four of us can carry the torch for this team," Gooch said.

Although Watson and Pieters are still struggling lately, Talor Gooch added that he and Varner III will make sure to keep the momentum going for their team.

"And you know for us, we got to keep being us and we know that Bubba and Thomas are going to play great, it's just a matter of time, and Harold and I need to keep it up," Gooch concluded.

When will Talor Gooch be playing next on the LIV Golf?

Just a week before the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup, the 31-year-old golfer will be seen playing at Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois for the LIV Golf Chicago. The 12th tournament of the League's 2023 season will commence on September 22 and will go until the end of the weekend on September 24.

Talor Gooch will also seen playing for the RangeGoats team in the Jeddah Invitational later next month from October 13 to 15 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia.

Then, he will be headed for the season finale, LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami, which is scheduled from October 20 to 22 at the Trump National Doral, Florida.