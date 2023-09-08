When is the next LIV Golf event? Upcoming schedule and timing explored

LIV Golf has successfully concluded 11 events in the 2023 season. In the last event at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, Cameron Smith won his individual title and his team Ripper GC won their first team title.

Now, the league heads to Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, for the Chicago event. The 54-hole tournament is scheduled to be played from September 22 to 24. The tee-off time is slated to be 01:15 p.m. ET.

Also, the tournament will have a similar prize purse to all the previous events. The overall prize pool is $25 million, with $20 million for individual leaderboards and $5 million for teams.

After LIV Golf Chicago, the league's 2023 season will have two more events. They are:

LIV Golf Jeddah - October 13 to 15 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Team Championship, Miami - October 20 to 22 at Trump National Doral, Florida

Who won the LIV Golf events in the 2023 season so far?

Talor Gooch has had a sensational 2023 season on the breakout series. He won three events this season out of which two were consecutive victories.

Bryson DeChambeau's win at Greenbrier was a special one as he shot a record 58 final round.

Here are the venues and winners (individual and team) of all the 11 LIV Golf events so far:

El Camaleon Golf Club, Mayakoba

Individual - Charles Howell III

Team - Crushers GC

The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson

Individual - Danny Lee

Team - Fireballs GC

Orange County National, Orlando

Individual - Brooks Koepka

Team - Torque GC

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide

Individual - Talor Gooch

Team - 4 Aces GC

Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

Individual - Talor Gooch

Team - RangeGoats GC

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Tulsa

Individual - Dustin Johnson

Team - Torque GC

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Individual - Harold Varner III

Team - Torque GC

Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía

Individual - Talor Gooch

Team - Torque GC

Centurion Club, London

Individual - Cameron Smith

Team - 4 Aces GC

The Old White Course, Greenbrier

Individual - Bryson DeChambeau

Team - Torque GC

Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster

Individual - Cameron Smith

Team - Ripper GC

Exploring the individual and team standings of LIV Golf

Thanks to his two wins this season, Cameron Smith is leading the individual leaderboard with 170 points. He is followed by Talor Gooch, who registered three wins this season and is 21 points behind.

The Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC leads the team standings with 172 points and is followed by Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC with 163 points.

Following are the leaderboard standings of the LIV Golf 2023 season so far:

Individual standings (top 20)

Cameron Smith - 170 Talor Gooch - 149 Patrick Reed - 120 Brooks Koepka - 112 Branden Grace - 112 Mito Pereira - 107 Bryson DeChambeau - 106 Dustin Johnson - 101 Harold Varner III - 97 Charles Howell III - 88 Dean Burmester - 87 Sebastian Munoz - 83 Carlos Ortiz - 79 Peter Uihlein - 78 Anirban Lahiri - 75 Cameron Tringale - 75 Sergio Garcia - 62 Brendan Steele - 62 Jason Kokrak - 54 Louis Oosthuizen - 54

Team standings

4 Aces GC - 172 Torque GC - 163 Stinger GC - 156 Crushers GC - 146 RangeGoats GC - 143 Fireballs GC - 80 Ripper GC - 79 Smash GC - 52 HyFlyers GC - 40 Majesticks GC - 23 Iron Heads GC - 19 Cleeks GC - 16

The final event of the season at Trump National Doral, Miami will be the Team Championship and will have a whopping prize purse of $50 million.