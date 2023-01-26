Taylor Montgomery brings a one-of-a-kind action to Torrey Pines

Taylor Montgomery has a unique connection to the Torrey Pines Golf Course. The golfer has a long history with the Farmers Insurance Open.

Monte Montgomery, Taylor's father, competed in the tournament in 1994. He made his only PGA Tour debut at the event. Taylor Montgomery competed in the 2012 National Junior Championships at the age of 17 and finished 21st.

Speaking about his experience playing at the Framers Insurance Open, Montgomery said, as quoted by the PGA Tour:

"So, I was 24 entering the week in Omaha, and I missed the cut and finished 26th for the regular season events. And then I was 14 going into the final event down in Indiana. I missed the cut there again, and I flew back home, and I didn't want to watch it. And it was coming down to the end and I looked at my phone, and it said final 26. I like barely threw my phone to like to the dash of my car and it hit the windshield. And then all of a sudden it just goes crack like all over the place."

He went on to say:

"We have Farmers Insurance, so we called them and they covered it. They're legit and then I got the sponsor's exemption into the Farmers. I birdie at 17 at Torrey, which is an unbelievable birdie and then I birdied 18 as well, and those two birdies were huge. I remember my dad talking about his stories and stuff from when he Monday qualified. He finished 24. I told him, 'The only thing I want to do is beat your best finish on this course.' I did. So it was good. I think he was happy too."

Unfortunately, the golfer will miss the Wichita Open 2021 to compete in the US Open at Torrey Pines. However, he competed in the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open and finished T11 while his father caddied for him.

Taylor Montgomery finishes at T12 after round 1 at Farmers Insurance Open 2023

Montgomery placed T12 in the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023. On the first day, the American golfer hit 12 of 18 greens. He didn't miss any putts within 10 feet.

Taylor Montgomery started the round by birdieing the first hole. On the sixth and ninth holes, he made his second and third birdies of the day. Montgomery finished the first round at Torrey Pines with six birdies and one bogey. He finished 12th in a five-way tie with Lanto Griffin, Luke List, Collin Morikawa, Vincent Norrman, Seonghyeon Kim, and Ben Griffin.

Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, and Brent Grant topped the leaderboard after round one. Hayden Buckley, Samuel Stevens, Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, Garry Woodland, Sahith Theegala, and Harry Higgs have secured fifth positions.

Matthias Schmid, Kevin Streelman, Justin Rose, Kevin Yu, Matthew Nesmith, Beau Hossler, Sebastian Munoz, and Jonathan Byrd finished T116, as did fan favorite Jon Rahm.

The Farmers Insurance Open will conclude with the finale on January 28, Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes