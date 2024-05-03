Taylor Montgomery withdraws from The CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 1

Taylor Montgomery has withdrawn from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after shooting 9-over 80.

Montgomery was playing in his second consecutive event after missing the cut at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans last week. However, once again, he had a horrible start and finished as the worst performer of the day at TPC Craig Ranch. Teeing off from the tenth hole, he made bogeys on two of the first three holes before recording a birdie on the 14th. He finished the front nine at 1-over with one additional bogey and a birdie.

On the back nine, things turned worse for Montgomery as he made a double bogey and six consecutive bogeys to conclude the day at 9-over. However, later, the PGA Tour announced that Montgomery had withdrawn from the CJ Cup for unspecified reasons. This is his second withdrawal of the season after pulling out of the Valero Texas Open last month.

The 29-year-old golfer made a T11 finish at the Players Championship but hasn't made it to the weekend since then. In five starts after that, he has missed three cuts and had two WDs. Overall, he has missed four cuts in thirteen starts and has yet to make a top-ten finish this season.

Who is leading at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, after Day 1?

Matt Wallace looks on before playing the ninth hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Matt Wallace carded 8-under-63 in the opening round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on Thursday, May 2, to take a one-stroke lead. The Englishman made eight birdies in the bogey-free round, including three back-to-back on the first three holes.

Taylor Penderith shot 7-under-64 to finish at T2 alongside Alex Noren, Chesson Hadley, Jake Knapp, Davis Riley, Kelly Kraft, and Taiga Semikawa. Ben Kohles, Brad Hopfinger, Alex Smalley, and Hayden Buckley were tied for ninth at the CJ Cup by Byron Nelson after carding 6-under 65. Defending champion Jason Day was three strokes back, along with sixteen others, after shooting 66 on Thursday.

Nine players were yet to finish their first round before the play was suspended on Thursday. They will resume their round on Friday, May 3, at 9:15 am ET. The second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson will resume at 7:50 am ET.