Taylor Swift spotlights Michelle Wie West designed $5680 diamond bracelet during Kansas City Chiefs’ celebration

Michelle Wie West recently partnered with jewelery company Wove, to create a line of bracelets. West might be from the world of golf, but her second collab bracelet made it all the way to the NFL. Taylor Swift, who was at the NFL to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, was seen sporting the bracelet.

The Kansas City Chiefs, the team that Kelce plays for, went up against Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game and emerged victorious. The celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs was a big one. As they took the AFC title, they would now be going to the Super Bowl, an achievement celebrated by the entire team.

Taylor Swift was right by Kelce's side to congratulate him, when golf fans noticed that she was wearing Michelle Wie West's Custom Tennis Friendship Bracelet. The bracelet is priced at a whopping $5680 as listed on the Wove online store.

The bracelet also has the initials of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and fans were quick to notice the bracelet and congratulate West.

Expand Tweet

West's collection also includes Custom Initial Huggies and a Custom Initial Necklace, all available in white gold.

Michelle Wie West's first Wove collaboration bracelet was to help fund Maui's recovery

Maui in Hawaii had a devastating wildfire in August 2023. To help with the recovery, Michelle Wie West decided to collaborate with Wove to create custom bracelets for Maui.

The Ho’omau Bracelet, which is a symbol of resilience, aimed to raise awareness for Maui's recovery. The profits made from the bracelets would be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation to aid Maui's recovery.

Her initiative comes from the fact that West is deeply rooted in Hawaii, as she was born in Honolulu in 1989. West went to Punahou School in Hawaii before moving on to Stanford University.

The Sentry Tournament, which is the season opening tournament of the PGA Tour, was held at the Kapalua Plantation Course, Hawaii. During the tournament, several other golfers also came together to support Maui's recovery.

Golfers all over the world have come together to help the Hawaii Community Foundation. Xander Schauffele donated $400,000 to the foundation. Collin Morikawa too, has pledged a lot of money to help Maui's recovery from the wildfires.