Taylor Zarzour reveals funny story about his iPad thinking his name was Chesson

Taylor Zarzour is one of the most prominent broadcasters in golf. He's a recognizable face with a recognizable and unique name. He's not often mistaken for other people, but he was on one occasion.

In fact, it was his own technology that mistook him. He recounted this story to Chesson Hadley, the same name his technology believed he was.

Zarzour said to Hadley (via SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio):

"Do you know that if you have an iPad or an iPhone, if you have an iPhone, you can tell Siri to change your name to any contact in your phone? Like you can say, 'Hey Siri, I want you to refer to me as Taylor.' And then from that point on it will refer to you as that person's that's in your phone."

He continued:

"So 10 years ago, you and I became friends, and my daughter Katie decided that she was going to go through my contacts- this is a God's honest true story. She's going through my contacts and she was going to find a name and she was going to play a prank on me at eight years old."

He finished recounting the hilarious tale:

"She was going to change my name to whatever fun nut name she found in my phone. And she found Chesson Hadley's name and said, 'Siri, please refer to me as Chesson.'"

"And I, being the idiot that I am with technology, for over a year, I swear to you, she did. She changed... every time my iPad ever talked to me, it called me Chesson. And I couldn't fix it! I didn't know how to do it, and she thought it was hilarious!"

Zarzour admitted that his whole family thought it was hilariously ironic that the broadcaster was with Hadley, the man he was briefly named for.

Taylor Zarzour backed Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup bid

Justin Thomas is now on the Ryder Cup team. He will be headed to Rome in about a week to take on the European side in another attempt to capture victory for America.

There was a time when he was considered a long shot to make it, though.

Justin Thomas had Taylor Zarzour's support

Taylor Zarzour said at the time that team captain Zach Johnson needed to make room for Thomas:

"If I am Zach Johnson I'm trying to find a way to put him on the team because of what I've seen in the past, and because he just showed me something," he wrote on Twitter.

Zarzour also spoke about the pressure the Ryder Cup brings, something Thomas is familiar with:

"You can look at certain players and say 'do you think that guy who's never faced catcalls before is going to handle playing in Rome, Italy, in a raucous environment?' Its a place where everybody is cheering for you to miss a three foot putt and your hands aren't going to shake you will be unflappable and you're going to execute."

It seems as if Johnson had always planned to keep Thomas on the team, but Taylor Zarzour's comments couldn't have hurt.