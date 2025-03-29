Team Europe captain Luke Donald lauds Sungjae Im ahead of the Masters at Augusta

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald recently lauded Sungjae Im ahead of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Donald shared his views on Sungjae's drive, reacting to a post on X on Saturday. European golf fans keep tabs on him and his social media accounts, anticipating who he will pick for the Ryder Cup this upcoming fall.

On Saturday, Donald replied to an X post from golf instructor Ryan Mouque. Mouque himself has more than 50,000 followers on X and specializes in golf instruction and swing tips. He posted a photo of a golfer's impact position and covered the golfer's face before adding a caption:

"What is this golfers handicap based on the release pattern you see here? Is this release pattern Good? Bad? Or do we need to ask more questions? I'm interested in your answers & why..."

Mouque's post has already garnered over 25k views, and Luke Donald was one of the users to comment, suggesting it's Sungjae Im.

"Looks like Sungjae Im to me! A very solid driver of the golf ball (wink emoji)."

Sungjae Im is considered one of the best South Korean golfers on the current tour and a two-time PGA Tour winner.

Sungjae Im looks for first PGA Tour win since 2021

Sunjae Im at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 (via Getty)

Sungjae Im has had some strong starts in 2025 after an impressive 2024 season. He is currently 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings. The 26-year-old aims to capture his first PGA Tour victory since the Shriners Children's Open in October 2021.

Sungjae has had two close calls already in 2025, finishing in solo third at The Sentry in the first week of January and tied for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks later. Im finished six shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry and three shots behind winner Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open.

He had a bevy of strong finishes in 2024, including at The Sentry. He finished tied for fifth last year, four shots behind winner Chris Kirk. Im's next top 10 finish came at the Wells Fargo Invitational at Quail Hollow, which is the site of this year's PGA Championship in May. Im finished tied for fourth, 11 shots behind winner Rory McIlroy, who ran away with the top prize in Charlotte.

Sungjaye Im also finished tied for ninth at the Charles Schwab Challenge and tied for eighth at the Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he finished tied for third the following week at the Travelers Championship. He lost by two shots to Scottie Scheffler.

Im also registered top 10 finishes at the Gesesis Scottish Open, The Open Championship and the Tour Championship in 2024.

