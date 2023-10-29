"Terrible call" - Fans unhappy as play gets suspended at LPGA Maybank Championship amid playoff

The 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship was just heading for the finale when it was suspended due to inclement weather. The tournament, which was scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, ended up in a tie following the four rounds.

Golfers head to compete in playoffs and as they were about to play on the second hole, poor weather forced the officials to suspend the match. The LPGA Tour shared the news on their official Twitter account with a caption saying:

"As Celine Boutier hits her approach shot in the second playoff, play is suspended due to inclement weather"

Fans were highly disappointed with the decision and jumped into the comments section to say:

"Terrible call. More thought should have been put into the decision as to how to notify the players - and with them both on the same shot."

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@LPGA)

Following the four rounds of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship, Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul finished in a tie for first place with a score of under 21. Both the golfers have dominated the field in the last four days and played the final round of 64 and 68 respectively to score 21-under par 267.

2023 LPGA Maybank Championship final round leaderboard

The winner of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship is yet to be determined. After the final round on Sunday, Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul will compete in a playoff to win the trophy.

Jasmine Suwannapura tied up in third position with the rising star Rose Zhang. Both finished with a score of under -19. Suwannapura played four rounds of 63-69-67-70 while Zhang scored 65-68-65-71.

Peiyun Chein settled for solo fifth place while Nelly Korda finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with Brooks M. Henderson and Gemma Dryburgh. Megan Khang finished in ninth place followed by Gaby Lopez.

Lydia Ko shared the eleventh spot with Nasa Hataoka. The Kiwi golfer had the third-best finish of this season on the LPGA Tour. She finished with a score of under 14, after playing four rounds of 68-71-65-60.

Allisen Corpuz finished in a two-way tie for 15th position with A Lim Lim followed by Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green and Minami Katsu.

Maja Stark finished in 20th position with Yuka Saso, Olivia Cowan, Cheyenne Knight, Stephanie Meadow, Jin Young Ko, Xiyu Lin, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Sei Young Kim. Stark started the game with a round of 74 followed by another round of 68. She scored 69 in the third round followed by a round of 67 on Sunday to finish with a score of 10-under 278.