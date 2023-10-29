Why did LPGA Maybank Championship stop play during playoffs? Real reason explored

Inclement Weather stopped the playoff at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship. Following the four rounds of the tournament, Celine Boutier took the lead in a tie with Thai golfer Atthaya Thitikul.

Both finished with a score of under 21 and headed to compete in a playoff to determine the winner of the competition. However, before they could complete the playoffs, the game stopped due to poor weather.

Boutier and Thitikul played on the first hole of the playoff and made a putt before heading to play on the second hole. However, as Celine approached to hit her shot, the game was suspended.

The LPGA Tour shared the news on their X with a caption saying:

"As Celine Boutier hits her approach shot in the second playoff, play is suspended due to inclement weather."

The 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship started on Thursday, October 26 and will have its finale on Sunday, October 29. The tournament is underway in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Celine Boutier and Atthaya Thitikul's performance at the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship

Boutier and Thitikul have been phenomenal with their game throughout the four days of the 2023 LPGA Maybank Championship. Celine did not have a smooth start to the competition after she played the inaugural round of 70.

However, as the game progressed she bounced back and finished in top position. The French golfer played four rounds of 70-64-69-64. She carded four birdies and two bogeys in the first round followed by eight birdies and just one bogey in the second round.

Celine Boutier made four more birdies in the third round along with one bogey before heading for the final round where she started with three back-to-back birdies on the first three holes and added another birdie on the eighth. She made three more birdies on the 11th, 12th and 13th holes and finished with a score of 64 after playing a bogey-free round on Sunday.

Atthaya Thitikul, on the other hand, started well with a round of 66 on the first day. However, she struggled with her game in the second round but was pretty impressive in the third round. She played four rounds of 66-71-62-68 to top the leaderboard of the LPGA Tour event.

The Thai golfer made seven birdies in the first round but could only make one birdie in the second round before playing a bogey-free round on Saturday and finally carding five birdies and one bogey to settle for a total score of 21-under par 267.

As the weather improves, the players will compete in the playoffs and finally, the winner of the competition will be declared.