"Terribly wrong" - Rory McIlroy opens up about prospect of playing on Champions Tour

While speaking to the media ahead of The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy made it clear that he has no intention of playing on the PGA's Champions Tour once his career on the PGA Tour is over.

Born on May 4, 1989, McIlroy turned pro in 2007. He is 35 and is currently ranked second on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

Golf Digest posted a video on X of what McIlroy said while addressing the media in the lead-up to the Players Championship about how he would like to see his golf career end.

"Whenever I feel like the time is right, I'll have no problem moving aside and letting the next generation, ya know, do their thing," McIlroy says in the video.

When asked how he thinks he'd know when it is time to retire, the 35-year-old explained by saying.

"I think when I've achieved everything that I want to achieve in the game. And I get to the point where I don't think I can maybe do that anymore. I'd also like to walk away with a little bit left in the tank... I don't want to be out there embarassing myself," he says in the video.

When asked if he would want to compete on the Champions Tour, he made his feelings crystal clear.

"Absolutely not. I will not play Champions Tour golf. Look, I've said a lot of absolutes in my time that I've walked back, but I do not envision playing Champions Tour golf. Something has went terribly wrong if I have to compete at golf at 50," he mentioned.

The four-time major champion has had a long career on the PGA Tour. He's one of the best in the world and looks poised to continue for the next few years.

Rory McIlroy aims to mount another successful campaign in 2025, win first major in 11 years

McIlroy after winning the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (via Getty)

McIlroy is off to a hot start in 2025, winning the first event he played in: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He registered top 20 finishes at the other two events he played in: The Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy finished tied for 17th at the Genesis Invitational and tied for 15th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also played in the Dubai Desert Classic in January, finishing tied for fourth, three shots behind the winner: Tyrrell Hatton.

McIlroy is still in search of his fifth major title, a hunt that has been ongoing since his victory at the 2014 PGA Championship.

At last year's U.S. Open, McIlroy had probably his closest call at a major since his last victory in 2014.

McIlroy held the lead at last year's U.S. Open at Pinehurst with only five holes to go. He bogeyed three of the final four holes, including missing two putts inside four feet. Bryson DeChambeau made a remarkable sand save on 18 to capture his second U.S. Open title.

